Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 15?

Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads to Lincoln Financial Field to call Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! Week 14 featured a few exciting finishes among the top teams, including possibly the game of the year. That caused some shakeup in Brady's latest rankings.

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 14 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 14!

Week 14 result: Lost to Los Angeles Rams, 44-42

Brady's thoughts: "Dropping down to the fifth spot this week, the Buffalo Bills. They had a tough road loss to the Rams. It was possibly the game of the year, and while Josh Allen and the offense had a huge game, it was really the defense that let them down Sunday.

"But I know they're going to bounce back. They've got a tough matchup against the Lions this week. I'm excited to see that game."

Josh Allen put up a valiant effort in the Bills' loss against the Rams, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for three more, becoming the first player in NFL history to accomplish that in a game. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Week 14 result: Defeated Atlanta Falcons, 42-21

Brady's thoughts: "Coming in at No. 4 this week, it's Kevin O'Connell's Minnesota Vikings! Sam Darnold and the offense went off. They had 42 points in Sunday's win over Atlanta. [Justin] Jefferson, [Jordan] Addison — they feasted on that Falcons secondary as they combined for five touchdowns.

"Minnesota, they're looking to stay hot against a struggling Bears team this week."

Justin Jefferson (left) and Jordan Addison (right) have combined for 14 receiving touchdowns this season. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Week 14 result: Defeated Carolina Panthers, 22-16

Brady's thoughts: "Moving up to No. 3 this week, it's the Philadelphia Eagles. This team, they haven't lost a game since September. They've won nine straight. Saquon [Barkley] ran for over 100 yards again. I know it's kind of like the same subject every week. And thanks to Vic Fangio, this defense has completely turned things around from a year ago.

"I can't wait to call that matchup this Sunday against the Steelers in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX."

The Eagles' defense is No. 1 in the league, allowing just 16 points and getting an interception against the Panthers in Week 14. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 14 result: Defeated Los Angeles Chargers, 19-17

Brady's thoughts: "Once again, the No. 2 spot in my power rankings goes to the Kansas City Chiefs. This team, they won another close game this week, a walk-off field goal over the Chargers. No team plays better situational football than Andy Reid's Chiefs.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what [Steve Spagnuolo's] defense has got in store for Jameis [Winston] and the Browns this week."

Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) kicked the game-winning field goal that doinked off an upright to help Kansas City secure another AFC West title. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Week 14 result: Defeated Green Bay Packers, 34-31

Brady's thoughts: "For the fourth straight week, the No. 1 spot belongs to the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell's aggressive mindset paid off in the Lions' win over Green Bay last week.

"They have some tough games down the stretch against the Bills, Niners and Vikings. Let's see how they continue to battle these great teams.

"That wraps up Week 14. I'm looking forward to seeing if there are any changes to my power rankings after Week 15."

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns in the Lions' win over the Packers, giving him 25 on the season for the fifth most in the league. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

