National Football League Chiefs, Bengals make moves in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

The Eagles again took care of business on Sunday to become the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. But following them are three AFC squads coming off wins.

After Week 14, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

The most complete team in football can win by utilizing a variety of playing styles. Whether it is Jalen Hurts running rampant through the heart of an opposing defense or AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith whipping defenders on the perimeter on isolation routes, the Eagles have the potential to win with power or finesse on offense. With an opportunistic defense obsessed with taking the ball away, the Eagles look like the premier team in the league.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

The Chiefs know how to win games due to their experience as perennial title contenders. As teams continue to falter attempting to slow down the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection, the emergence of productive backfield weapons could help the Chiefs make another run to secure the top seed in the tournament.

3. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Josh Allen's heroics will keep the Bills in the hunt as a title contender. The MVP candidate is a "one-man show" with the potential to take over games as an improvisational wizard. If the defense can hold up without Von Miller, the Bills have more than enough to win it all with Allen playing like a five-star player.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

The defending AFC champs are playing their best football heading entering the final few weeks of the season. Joe Burrow and Co. are humming on offense despite dealing with an ever-changing cast of playmakers on the perimeter. With the defense routinely coming up with turnovers and key stops, the Bengals are on the verge of swiping the No. 1 seed in the conference.

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Mike McCarthy cannot get his team to play to a championship standard each week, but the Cowboys continue to chalk up wins due to their superior talent. If the Cowboys bring their A-game down the stretch, they can overtake their division rivals as the team to beat in the postseason.

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

The Vikings are a bit of an enigma as a title contender. Despite an impressive record that has been bolstered by a number of one-score wins, the NFC North leaders have given up more points than they have scored and looked vulnerable as a top seed in a competitive conference race.

7. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Brock Purdy might have the goods to keep the 49ers' title hopes alive. The rookie quarterback shined as a "game manager" while directing an offense that continues to pummel opponents with a dynamic run-play pass combination that is nearly impossible to stop. With the defense rounding into form as a premier unit, the 49ers are quietly climbing the charts as a title contender.

8. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)

It is never pretty with the Ravens, but they find ways to win with or without their top playmakers. Despite missing Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, the Ravens chalked up another division win to remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

9. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Back-to-back losses have exposed the Dolphins' warts on both sides of the ball. Mike McDaniel will need to adapt and adjust to the troublesome tactics before the Dolphins slide out of playoff contention.

10. Washington Commanders (7-5)

There is nothing flashy about Ron Rivera's squad, but the wins keep piling up as the team embraces an old-school formula (running game + strong defense = wins) that continues to work in today's game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

