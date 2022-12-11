National Football League Brock Purdy, 49ers dominate Bucs, ruin Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Just six days after a wild comeback win, the Bucs experienced the opposite extreme Sunday afternoon, being thoroughly dominated in a 35-7 loss to the 49ers.

This was Tom Brady's second game of his career at the hometown 49ers he grew up loving, but it quickly turned into a nightmare. The Bucs offense couldn't move the ball consistently and Brady threw two interceptions, after totaling three in 524 passes all season coming in.

The Bucs (6-7) still lead the NFC South despite a losing record, and they still control their playoff destiny despite being only one game ahead of the Falcons (5-8). The Bucs can even lose their next two games — vs. the Bengals and at the Cardinals — and still win the division by winning their last two games against Carolina and Atlanta.

Tampa Bay's defense, which had held opponents in check to keep the Bucs close in low-scoring games, did none of that Sunday, struggling to contain San Francisco despite 49ers seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy making his first career start as an injury replacement. Purdy was remarkable, going 14-for-18 for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, then adding another touchdown in the first minute of the second half for a 35-0 lead.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, continuing a strong start since being acquired by the 49ers, rushed for 119 yards and two total touchdowns.

The Bucs beat themselves with costly penalties throughout the game. On the opening play, Bucs safety Keanu Neal sacked Purdy but was flagged for roughing the passer. San Francisco would score on a Deebo Samuel touchdown run five plays later.

Brady looked to connect with receiver Mike Evans on the Bucs' second drive for a 66-yard touchdown, but the play was negated by a holding penalty against Bucs tackle Donovan Smith, who had a hold to negate a touchdown late in the Saints game Monday. An interception by outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was negated by a defensive holding penalty, and the 49ers scored on the very next play.

Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to a dominant victory over the Bucs Quarterback Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy had 185 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Hee also added one rushing touchdown, and the San Francisco defense was phenomenal.

The 28-point halftime deficit was the third-most-lopsided of Brady's 23-year NFL career, and only an indifferent second half allowed the Bucs to avoid giving him the most lopsided loss of his career. Brady threw a touchdown pass that bounced off Chris Godwin and was caught by receiver Russell Gage in the third quarter to avoid a shutout.

Making matters worse, the Bucs had three defensive starters knocked out of the game with injuries — Vita Vea left with a calf injury early on, cornerback Jamel Dean left with a toe injury in the second half, and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka left with a hip injury. None of the three returned to the game.

The Bucs return home next week to face a Bengals team almost as hot as the 49ers. Cincinnati has won five straight and seven of their last eight to improve to 9-4 on the season, setting up a difficult challenge as the Bucs try to avoid falling to 6-8

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Read more from the World Cup:

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more