NFL Week 14 highlights: Vikings-Lions, Eagles-Giants, Jets-Bills, more
Week 14 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups.
In the early slate of games, the Minnesota Vikings travel to face the surging Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in a matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the New York Jets battle the Buffalo Bills.
In the late window, the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face Brock Purdy (wait, what?) and the San Francisco 49ers, and the Carolina Panthers try to dent the Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes. Both games are on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
AFC playoff hopes are on the line when the Miami Dolphins travel to meet the Los Angeles Chargers in the night game.
Here are the top plays!
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
First catch = touchdown
Jameson Williams' first reception was a memorable one. The rookie receiver, who made his debut last week, got wide open to make a 41-yard touchdown grab.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Touchdown for Miles
Eagles running back Miles Sanders capped off his team's dominant opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Tony touchdown
The Cowboys are already on the board as Tony Pollard got into the end zone on an 11-yard run.
It's the giving season
Texans RB Dameon Pierce got into the end zone to tie the game. Once he got in, he turned to Laremy Tunsil and allowed the offensive lineman to throw down a hard spike.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals already down a player
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd got injured on the team's opening possession and showed his frustration on the sideline before going to the locker room.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Stay tuned for updates!
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Stay tuned for updates!
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Stay tuned for updates!
COMING UP:
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)