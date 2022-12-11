National Football League NFL Week 14 highlights: Vikings-Lions, Eagles-Giants, Jets-Bills, more 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 14 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups.

In the early slate of games, the Minnesota Vikings travel to face the surging Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in a matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the New York Jets battle the Buffalo Bills.

In the late window, the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face Brock Purdy (wait, what?) and the San Francisco 49ers, and the Carolina Panthers try to dent the Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes. Both games are on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners over Tom Brady and the Bucs? | FOX NFL Kickoff The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew breaks down the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners to a win over the Bucs?

AFC playoff hopes are on the line when the Miami Dolphins travel to meet the Los Angeles Chargers in the night game.

Here are the top plays!

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

First catch = touchdown

Jameson Williams' first reception was a memorable one. The rookie receiver, who made his debut last week, got wide open to make a 41-yard touchdown grab.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Touchdown for Miles

Eagles running back Miles Sanders capped off his team's dominant opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Tony touchdown

The Cowboys are already on the board as Tony Pollard got into the end zone on an 11-yard run.

It's the giving season

Texans RB Dameon Pierce got into the end zone to tie the game. Once he got in, he turned to Laremy Tunsil and allowed the offensive lineman to throw down a hard spike.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals already down a player

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd got injured on the team's opening possession and showed his frustration on the sideline before going to the locker room.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

COMING UP:

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

