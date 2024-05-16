National Football League 2024 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch Published May. 16, 2024 9:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This Christmas, NFL fans will be given the gift of a double-header for the holiday.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL Christmas Day games, including teams, times and TV channels.

2024 NFL Christmas Day Game Schedule

The day after Christmas will also feature a game this year.

How to watch 2024 NFL Christmas games

Where can I watch the NFL Christmas games? What channel will they be on?

The NFL Christmas Day games will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. This is the first time Netflix will have streamed an NFL game. Netflix will have a three-year deal for exclusive Christmas Day game rights.

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day 2023?

The four NFL teams to play on Christmas in 2024 are the Kansas City Chiefs , Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

