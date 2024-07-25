National Football League Cowboys Super Bowl odds shift after CeeDee Lamb holds out of camp Updated Jul. 25, 2024 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is holding out of the team's training camp, as he seeks a new contract extension.

Lamb is slated to earn $17.99 million in 2024. He enters the final year of the rookie contract he signed after becoming the Cowboys ' first-round pick in 2020. Lamb has since established himself as Dak Prescott's main target in the team's passing game and one of the best all-around wideouts in football.

From a betting perspective, it looks like the recent news has impacted the Cowboys Super Bowl odds, at least at one sportsbook.

Just a week ago, the Dallas Cowboys were listed at +1600 to win the Super Bowl on Fanduel Sportsbook.

As of Thursday and after the Lamb news, Dallas's SB odds have dropped to +1800. They are now tied for the ninth-shortest odds with the Packers and Jets.

How will Ceedee Lamb holding out impact the Cowboys?

On Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd gave a major warning to the Cowboys after hearing the news about Lamb.

"I think this season marks the slow, steady decline of the Cowboys," Cowherd said. "You thought you'd seen the worst of it? They are going to, and it will start with CeeDee Lamb's contract, get absurdly top-heavy. That's why they couldn't spend any money in free agency."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't seem to be concerned with the saga:

Cowherd went on to emphasize how Dallas failed to capitalize on their window of success.

"The NFC was weak and wide open for several years, and they could not take advantage of it," he explained. "The schedule is now tough, they are going to get absurdly top-heavy, CeeDee Lamb is probably going to win this holdout, their draft was graded as average, and they did not spend a nickel in free agency.

"This, for me, marks a slow, steady decline for Dak's big money years and I presume he'll sign a four-year deal in the Patrick Mahomes range."

Dallas will now have to compete in a tough NFC that features the very talented rosters of San Francisco, Detroit and Philadelphia, along with the up-and-coming Packers, Rams and Bears.

