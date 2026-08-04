2026 NFL Preseason Schedule: Complete Dates, TV Channels, How to Watch, Streaming

Football is almost back. The NFL preseason gives fans their first live look at rosters before the games start to count, and it gives teams a chance to evaluate depth charts ahead of the regular season. Here is everything to know about the 2026 NFL preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels (all times Eastern).

When Does the 2026 NFL Preseason Start?

The 2026 NFL preseason opens with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The Carolina Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, with the broadcast airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Because of their trip to Canton, the Panthers and Cardinals will each play four preseason games this summer instead of the usual three.

2026 NFL Preseason Schedule

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug. 6

Preseason Week 1: Aug. 13-15

Preseason Week 1 runs Thursday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 15, with all 32 teams in action. Week 1 has no games on a national broadcast network, although NFL Network will carry six games nationally on cable.

Preseason Week 2: Aug. 20-23

Preseason Week 2 runs Thursday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 23, and includes two nationally televised games:

The rest of the Week 2 slate airs on local affiliates and NFL Network, with additional games streaming for out-of-market fans.

Preseason Week 3: Aug. 27-29

Preseason Week 3 runs Thursday, Aug. 27 through Saturday, Aug. 29 and closes out the preseason before rosters are trimmed. National windows include:

As in previous years, most teams play three preseason games total (four for the Panthers and Cardinals). Playing time for starters varies by team, with some clubs resting key players and others using the finale as a final tune-up.

Colin's Top 10 NFL QBs: Will Mahomes or Allen be on top? | The Herd Colin Cowherd lists his Top 10 NFL QBs entering the 2026/27 NFL season following the reveal that Lamar Jackson was 69th on the NFL Top 100. He lists off Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and more.

Complete Preseason Schedule

Here is the complete 2026 NFL preseason schedule. Games not selected for a national television window will air on local team affiliates. NFL+ offers live national and out-of-market preseason games, subject to local blackouts and device restrictions; in-market games may also be available through the participating club's website or app (all times Eastern, subject to change).

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug. 6

Preseason Week 1: Aug. 13-15

Thursday, Aug. 13

Friday, Aug. 14

Saturday, Aug. 15

Preseason Week 2: Aug. 20-23

Thursday, Aug. 20

Friday, Aug. 21

Saturday, Aug. 22

Sunday, Aug. 23

Preseason Week 3: Aug. 27-29

Thursday, Aug. 27

Friday, Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 29

Where can I watch the NFL preseason? What channel will it be on?

Most preseason games air on each team's local broadcast affiliate. This summer's national windows are spread across NBC, ESPN, FOX, CBS and Prime Video, and NFL Network will once again carry a large slate of games throughout the preseason.

How can I stream the NFL preseason or watch without cable?

FOX games, including the Week 2 Seahawks-Titans matchup, can be streamed on FOXSports.com the FOX Sports app or FOX One . Games on other networks are also available through services such as YouTube TV or Fubo, though availability can vary by package and local affiliate. Note that FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app generally require an eligible TV-provider login to watch. NFL+ streams national and out-of-market preseason games, subject to local blackouts and device restrictions.

How can I watch the NFL preseason for free?

Fans with an over-the-air antenna can watch preseason games that air on FOX, NBC or CBS in their local market at no cost.

How many games does each team play in the NFL preseason?

Since 2021, each NFL team has played three preseason games, a change made when the regular season expanded from 16 to 17 games. The Panthers and Cardinals are the exceptions in 2026, each getting a fourth game because of their Hall of Fame Game assignment.