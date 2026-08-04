2026 NFL Preseason Schedule: Complete Dates, TV Channels, How to Watch, Streaming
Football is almost back. The NFL preseason gives fans their first live look at rosters before the games start to count, and it gives teams a chance to evaluate depth charts ahead of the regular season. Here is everything to know about the 2026 NFL preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels (all times Eastern).
When Does the 2026 NFL Preseason Start?
The 2026 NFL preseason opens with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The Carolina Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, with the broadcast airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Because of their trip to Canton, the Panthers and Cardinals will each play four preseason games this summer instead of the usual three.
2026 NFL Preseason Schedule
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
Preseason Week 1: Aug. 13-15
Preseason Week 1 runs Thursday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 15, with all 32 teams in action. Week 1 has no games on a national broadcast network, although NFL Network will carry six games nationally on cable.
Preseason Week 2: Aug. 20-23
Preseason Week 2 runs Thursday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 23, and includes two nationally televised games:
- Thursday, Aug. 20: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Sunday, Aug. 23: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX One)
The rest of the Week 2 slate airs on local affiliates and NFL Network, with additional games streaming for out-of-market fans.
Preseason Week 3: Aug. 27-29
Preseason Week 3 runs Thursday, Aug. 27 through Saturday, Aug. 29 and closes out the preseason before rosters are trimmed. National windows include:
- Thursday, Aug. 27: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
- Friday, Aug. 28: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. ET (CBS)
As in previous years, most teams play three preseason games total (four for the Panthers and Cardinals). Playing time for starters varies by team, with some clubs resting key players and others using the finale as a final tune-up.
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Complete Preseason Schedule
Here is the complete 2026 NFL preseason schedule. Games not selected for a national television window will air on local team affiliates. NFL+ offers live national and out-of-market preseason games, subject to local blackouts and device restrictions; in-market games may also be available through the participating club's website or app (all times Eastern, subject to change).
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Preseason Week 1: Aug. 13-15
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
- Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m. (Local TV)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. (Local TV)
- Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 8 p.m. (Local TV)
- Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
Friday, Aug. 14
- Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
- Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (Local TV)
- Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Local TV)
- Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, 4 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m. (Local TV)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
- Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m. (NFL Network)
Preseason Week 2: Aug. 20-23
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)
Friday, Aug. 21
- New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. (Local TV)
- Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)
Saturday, Aug. 22
- Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, noon (Local TV)
- Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (Local TV)
- Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (Local TV)
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4 p.m. (Local TV)
- New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 4 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. (Local TV)
- Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sunday, Aug. 23
- Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m. (FOX, FOX One)
Preseason Week 3: Aug. 27-29
Thursday, Aug. 27
- New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8 p.m. (Local TV)
- Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)
Friday, Aug. 28
- Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (CBS)
- Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
- Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m. (Local TV)
- New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. (Local TV)
- New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m. (Local TV)
- Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. (Local TV)
- Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. (Local TV)
- Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (NFL Network)
- Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)
Where can I watch the NFL preseason? What channel will it be on?
Most preseason games air on each team's local broadcast affiliate. This summer's national windows are spread across NBC, ESPN, FOX, CBS and Prime Video, and NFL Network will once again carry a large slate of games throughout the preseason.
How can I stream the NFL preseason or watch without cable?
FOX games, including the Week 2 Seahawks-Titans matchup, can be streamed on FOXSports.com the FOX Sports app or FOX One. Games on other networks are also available through services such as YouTube TV or Fubo, though availability can vary by package and local affiliate. Note that FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app generally require an eligible TV-provider login to watch. NFL+ streams national and out-of-market preseason games, subject to local blackouts and device restrictions.
How can I watch the NFL preseason for free?
Fans with an over-the-air antenna can watch preseason games that air on FOX, NBC or CBS in their local market at no cost.
How many games does each team play in the NFL preseason?
Since 2021, each NFL team has played three preseason games, a change made when the regular season expanded from 16 to 17 games. The Panthers and Cardinals are the exceptions in 2026, each getting a fourth game because of their Hall of Fame Game assignment.
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