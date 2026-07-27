Madden NFL 27 Offensive Ratings: Who Are The 10 Highest Rated Offenses?

After a wild offseason of blockbuster trades and head coaching changes, offenses around the league could be more high-powered than ever before in the 2026 NFL season. But which team has the best offense?

Well, Madden has chimed in on the answer to that question. The top 10 team offensive ratings in "Madden NFL 27" were released by EA Sports on Wednesday.

As you can imagine, teams like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens made their way into the top 10, thanks to their dynamic quarterbacks. But there are a pair of other teams that had higher-rated offenses than them.

Here are the top 10 offenses in "Madden 27."

The Dallas Cowboys earned an 87 overall rating. Headlined by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys returned a loaded attack including wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams and tight end Jake Ferguson. Now with Schottenheimer's second offseason underway, the Cowboys' offense has the potential to make a strong playoff run.

The Super Bowl LX runner-ups also received an 87 overall rating. The New England Patriots booked their trip to the Super Bowl in Year 1 of the Drake Maye-Mike Vrabel duo. Maye was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league, producing a 72% completion rate, 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Although the Patriots did not re-sign wide receiver Stefon Diggs, they added star receiver A.J. Brown from the Patriots, which makes for a solid option through the air for Maye.

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Especially after their 6-10 season, the Cincinnati Bengals received an 88 overall rating. With quarterback Joe Burrow recovered from his turf toe injury, the Bengals could be another dynamic offense to watch this season. With wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals also added multiple offensive rookies to their roster, including fourth-rounders wide receiver Colbie Young and tight end Jack Endries.

The Eagles come in with an 88 overall rating, which is six points lower than their 94 overall rating last season. While the Eagles retained most of their offense from the 2025 season, they enter this season without star receiver A.J. Brown, who went to the Patriots on June 1. However, the addition of first-rounder and 2025 Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon has the talent to fill the void for Brown.

In quarterback Jalen Hurts' seventh season under center, the Eagles are looking to make another return to the playoffs and secure another NFC East title.

The Kansas City Chiefs sit with the sixth-best rating with a 90 overall. The Chiefs lost their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, to a torn ACL in Week 15, which left them out of the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons. Although Mahomes is back and healthy this season, Kansas City's offseason additions will pave the way for this season.

Entering 2026 with Mahomes healthy, tight end Travis Kelce on an extended contract and adding Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III could make for a competitive offense and to get back in the AFC playoff picture.

The Chiefs signed running back Kenneth Walker in the offseason. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Despite being one of the most injured offenses last season, the San Francisco 49ers earned a 90 overall. One of their biggest offseason moves was adding star receiver Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, quarterback Brock Purdy is in his third season, and tight end George Kittle is healthy after his mid-season torn Achilles injury.

Especially by adding a rookie wide receiver in second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling, the 49ers are in position to be one of the more loaded offenses in the NFL.

After earning a 94 overall in Madden 26, this time the Baltimore Ravens received a 90 overall. As the Ravens enter the 2026 season under first-year head coach John Harbaugh, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is in his eighth season under center and is due for a Playoff appearance. Despite missing the playoffs after a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens return – and add – key offensive weapons.

After the NFL Draft, the Ravens added wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, which will bolster Jackson's receiving corps ahead of the season.

The Buffalo Bills sit with the third-best rating at 91 overall. The Bills' offense paves the way for quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook III and recently acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Bears. After the Bills finished the year with an AFC Divisional round appearance, Allen and the Bills have been looking to make their way back to a Super Bowl since 1994.

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The Detroit Lions earned another top-five Madden rating, and came in with a 91 overall rating. While the Lions lost running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, the Lions added a dynamic pairing in Jamhyr Gibbs. In coach Dan Campbell's fifth season, Detroit is looking to secure a Playoff spot after missing the last two.

After finishing fifth in the league in offensive yards per game with 373.3 yards, the Lions are geared up to bounce back with a strong returning offense.

After coming off a season that saw quarterback Matthew Stafford named NFL MVP and an NFC Championship appearance, the Los Angeles Rams earned the highest rating at 93 overall. The Rams bring a stacked roster of returners and rookies that set them up as heavy 2027 Super Bowl favorites.

The Rams led the league in multiple offensive categories last season, including offensive yards per game (394.1), passing yards per game (268.1) and points per game (30.1).