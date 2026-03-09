NFL Highest-Paid Wide Receivers: Alec Pierce Joins Top 10 After Huge Contract

Not many positions have benefited from the NFL's ever-growing salary cap more than wide receiver, just ask Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Alec Pierce.

Pierce and Smith-Njiba have been two of the biggest winners in the NFL this offseason, receiving either a new deal or an extension that will make them among the highest-paid in the game. Pierce re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a four-year, $116 million deal just minutes into the start of free agency on March 9. The deal for Pierce came after he logged 47 catches for 1,003 yards in 2025, with both of those marks being career highs.

Smith-Njigba beat that number on Monday, and then some. The Seattle Seahawks' star agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million extension to become the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. The deal for Smith-Njigba came after he won Offensive Player of the Year for the 2025 season. He led all players in receiving yards (1,793), proving to be a catalyst for the Seahawks in their run to a Super Bowl title.

In recent years, an annual salary of $30 million became the barometer for the best receivers in the NFL. But the elite players have received more than that. Ja'Marr Chase broke the $40 million threshold when he signed his extension with the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason.

Smith-Njiba, obviously, cleared those numbers, while Pierce came up just shy of the $30 million per year mark. But his production pales in comparison to top receivers who now make less than him. For reference, Pierce is set to make more money than Tee Higgins, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Nico Collins and former teammate Michael Pittman Jr.

As of Monday, March 23, here are the highest annual salaries among NFL wide receivers, including Pierce's reported contract with the Colts (data courtesy of Over the Cap ):