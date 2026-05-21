Rams, Matthew Stafford Agree To 1-Year Extension, Reportedly Make Him A Top-Paid QB

The Los Angeles Rams may have drafted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as a long-term option, but he will remain on the sideline and sit behind Matthew Stafford for now.

Stafford and the Rams have agreed to a one-year extension that will keep him under contract through the end of the 2027 season, the team announced on Thursday. The contract is worth $55 million, but Stafford can earn up to $5 million more in incentives, ESPN reported. Stafford, 38, can now earn up to $105 million over the next two seasons.

The extension came after Stafford won his first NFL MVP award in 2025, completing 65% of his passes for 4,707 yards, a career-high 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Stafford led the Rams to a 12-5 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, but fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford now has two years remaining on his deal with the Rams, worth up to $105 million after winning his first NFL MVP award. He led them to a 12-5 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

While the Rams used the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Simpson, the Rams indicated before and after the pick was made that they were planning to extend Stafford. The agreement between the two sides was also smoother than the agreement the Rams and Stafford reached last offseason. Los Angeles allowed Stafford to speak with other teams in 2025 before agreeing to an extension.

The Stafford extension caps off a busy offseason for the Rams. Prior to drafting Simpson, the Rams gave up a first-round pick and other selections in order to get All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Rams. They also signed ex-Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson to shore up their secondary.

As for what to expect for this season, our Eric D. Williams predicted that the Rams would go 9-8 in 2026 following the schedule release. Williams added that while the Rams improved their defense, questions remain about Stafford’s age and wide receiver Puka Nacua’s off-the-field issues.

"Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and played all 17 games last season for the first time since 2021," Williams wrote. "And slated to back Stafford up is surprising first-round pick Ty Simpson, who has never taken an NFL snap and is a play away from leading a team that is the current betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. The Rams also must make sure Puka Nacua’s off-the-field issues are in the rearview mirror."

The extension makes it clear the Rams still believe Stafford gives them their best chance to compete for a Super Bowl over the next two seasons. Even at his age, coach Sean McVay is continuing to build around Stafford rather than rushing Simpson’s development.

Our own Ralph Vacchiano sees things differently, ranking the Rams No. 2 in his latest NFL power rankings following the schedule release.

"My colleague, Eric Williams, doesn’t share my rosy view of the Rams," Vacchiano wrote. "I remain bullish, but I got squeamish when I looked at their schedule. They’ll travel 34,847 miles this season, which can’t be good for Matthew Stafford’s 38-year-old back. And facing the Seahawks twice in the final three games caps a brutal final two months."