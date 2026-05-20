Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Odds: How Will A-Rod's Final Season Shape Up?

Wednesday was one of those news days in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers — a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time MVP, Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP — revealed that this upcoming season will be his last.

After spending 18 years in Green Bay and two years with the New York Jets, his final two seasons will belong to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, what can we expect from Rodgers and the Steelers in 2026? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 20.

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Aaron Rodgers Futures

To win regular-season MVP: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

What to know: A long shot, but Rodgers has won the award four times, including going back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. But consider this: His numbers last season weren't bad. He completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and only seven picks, for a 10-6 Steelers team. A few more wins, a few more TDs and a few more yards, and who knows what could happen.

Regular-season passing yards

Over 3,199.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 3,199.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What to know: Fifteen times in his 21-year career, Rodgers has thrown for more than 3,200 yards. The only times he hasn't crossed that threshold were in 2023 (played one series due to injury), 2017 (only started seven games), 2023 (only started nine games) and 2005-2007 (the first three seasons of his career, where he served as a backup).

Steelers Futures

Regular-season win total: Over 8.5 (+100), Under 8.5 (-120)

To make the playoffs: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

To miss the playoffs: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

To win AFC North: +500 (3rd, bet $10 to win $60 total)

To win AFC: +2200 (10th, bet $10 to win $230 total)

To win Super Bowl: +5000 (19th, bet $10 to win $510 total)

What to know: Rodgers has only made the postseason once in the past four years, but the Steelers have made it five of the last six years, including with Rodgers last season. The franchise has famously finished at or above .500 in the regular season for 22 straight years, and 10 of those years have resulted in an AFC North title. The last time Pittsburgh won the AFC was in 2010, and the last time it won the Super Bowl was in 2008.