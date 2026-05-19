Year 2 Leap: Ranking The Top 5 Second-Year Quarterback Breakout Candidates

To see a great example of a Year 2 leap, look no further than last season. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who’d flashed as a rookie in 2024, finished second in NFL MVP voting and guided New England to Super Bowl LX.

Who will be the Maye equivalent in 2026 — the quarterback to show exponential growth in his second season?

Here’s my top-five ranking of second-year QBs by breakout potential, in descending order:

5. Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

2025 stats (4 games, 3 starts): 66.3% completion rate for 622 yards and 3 TDs with 3 INTs

Ewers is the backup in Miami behind free-agent acquisition Malik Willis, so technically he’s not even in position to "break out." But being part of a rebuilding team that most league observers expect will struggle could offer many opportunities to play.

The former seventh-round pick won’t have much help at receiver, though, as the top three WRs on the Dolphins' depth chart — Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington, Tutu Atwell — combined for just 712 receiving yards last season.

Quinn Ewers got three opportunities to start at the end of last season when the Dolphins benched veteran QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was released this offseason. This season, Ewers will start the 2026 season as Malik Willis' backup. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

4. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

2025 stats (8 games, 7 starts): 56.6% completion rate for 1,400 yards and 7 TDs with 10 INTs

There’s no guarantee that Sanders will be Cleveland's QB1 — he appears to be in a competition with veteran Deshaun Watson — but if the former Colorado star is under center, he’ll have a much stronger supporting cast than last season. The Browns revamped their offensive line and added two top-40 draft picks at wide receiver in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

With better talent and a new offensive-minded head coach in Todd Monken, Sanders’ numbers in 2026 should show improvement if he’s named the starter.

Shedeur Sanders (2) looks on as Deshaun Watson runs a drill during a voluntary veteran minicamp in April. Watson is returning to the field after tearing his right Achilles twice in the past two years. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

3. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

2025 stats (14 games, 12 starts): 63.7% completion rate for 2,272 yards and 15 TDs with 5 INTs

Malik Nabers is expected to be ready for the start of the season, so Dart will continue to grow with a No. 1 wide receiver. Due to injuries, the duo had just four games together last season.

Veteran Darnell Mooney, who’s been a 1,000-yard receiver, also adds quality depth. The Giants also have two starting-caliber tight ends in Theo Johnson and free–agent acquisition Isaiah Likely, giving Dart plenty of help in the pass game.

New York’s run game should improve with the presence of fullback Patrick Ricard as well. And Dart, the 25th overall pick last year, is a dual threat who can be effective and efficient when using his legs.

Jaxson Dart has a new head coach in John Harbaugh and new resources on offense, raising expectations on the brash QB in Year 2. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

2. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

2025 stats (17 games, 17 starts): 59.8% completion rate for 3,169 yards and 15 TDs with 7 INTs

Tennessee receivers had issues with creating separation and dropping passes last season. With No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and free-agent acquisition Wan’Dale Robinson now in the receivers room, Ward has the kind of help on the outside that could spur a Year 2 breakout.

New Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was pivotal in Josh Allen’s development from a project into a superstar quarterback in Buffalo, so he could guide a similar leap for Ward in Nashville. Ward and Daboll, then the Giants' head coach, built a strong rapport during the pre-draft process last year.

After taking a league-high 55 sacks as a rookie last season, Cam Ward figures to have more offensive help in his second season. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

1. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

2025 stats (11 games, 9 starts): 67.6% completion rate for 2,384 yards and 10 TDs with 6 INTs

Shough, who finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan, is the only quarterback on this list to be playing in the same system as a year ago. Staying in head coach Kellen Moore's scheme puts the QB at a huge advantage entering Year 2. And if No. 8 overall pick Jordyn Tyson plays to the expectations of his draft slot, Shough will have two No. 1-caliber receivers with Tyson and Chris Olave.

Adding Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency gives the Saints a Pro Bowl-caliber running back, and the team used four of its top five draft picks this year on offensive players. Shough is in an ideal situation to thrive.