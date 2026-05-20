Joe Burrow Says Bengals Will Win Super Bowl In 2026: 'Most Talented Roster We’ve Had'

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2021 Super Bowl run was driven by a sudden, ahead-of-schedule surge that caught the league off guard. Seven years into the Joe Burrow era, the franchise has shifted away from that postseason magic and toward building a deeper, more complete roster.

Well, that's at least how the Bengals' franchise quarterback feels. Burrow made a strong claim about the Bengals' 2026 roster when he met with reporters at voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday.

"This is the most talented roster we’ve had since I’ve been here," Burrow said. "The front office has taken a lot of heat from the fans, the public, the media. We can put all of that behind us. They went and made it happen with free agency."

But that wasn't the only bold proclamation Burrow made on Wednesday, either.

"The No. 1 thing is you have to win," Burrow said, as the Bengals are seeking to make the postseason for the first time since 2022. "We’re going to go win a lot of games this year and play great and win a Super Bowl."

The Bengals were pretty active at shoring up their defense this offseason, even if they lost star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to the Baltimore Ravens, which Burrow said was "not surprising." They signed Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe, Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, and Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

But Cincinnati's biggest move of the offseason came via trade. The Bengals traded the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in order to get three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

"And then obviously, with Dexter [Lawrence], making a trade like that, that doesn’t happen a ton in the NFL," Burrow said. "So it’s exciting to see."

Burrow’s comments came following some speculation earlier this offseason about his long-term future in Cincinnati. Some have wondered if Burrow’s long-term commitment would depend on whether the front office could find ways to upgrade its defense more effectively.

While the offense has remained one of the league’s most dangerous units, the defense has struggled throughout much of Burrow’s prime. Over the last five seasons, Cincinnati has allowed 24.5 points and 380.8 yards per game.

Despite that backdrop, Burrow said he remained largely removed from the team’s roster-building process this offseason.

"I would say we had a lot of communication during free agency," Burrow said. "We didn’t have our postseason meeting like we typically have. I would say if anything, I was less involved this year than in years past."

Even so, Burrow expressed clear approval of the direction the franchise has taken.

"There’s no secret that the last several years didn’t go the way we wanted to, and there’s a lot of blame to go around for that, myself included," Burrow said. "We’re in a great spot this year. We brought in great people and great players. You can feel the vibes of the locker room."

That renewed energy has carried into offseason workouts, where the Bengals have reportedly shown increased urgency on both sides of the ball. Burrow pointed to the blend of veteran leadership and younger players as a key factor in raising the standard across the roster.

"The energy is elevated right now," Burrow said. "We have some veteran guys that can come in and show the younger guys on defense what it takes, what it means to be great every day. That’s exciting to be a part of."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.