National Football League
CeeDee Lamb On Giants HC John Harbaugh's 'Kick Cowboys' Ass' Line: 'That's Cute'
National Football League

CeeDee Lamb On Giants HC John Harbaugh's 'Kick Cowboys' Ass' Line: 'That's Cute'

Updated May. 20, 2026 1:55 p.m. ET

At this point, outside the opening night Super Bowl LX rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, it's safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys going up against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands on Sunday Night Football is the most anticipated Week 1 game of the 2026 NFL season.

Why's that?

Earlier this week, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh said at a town hall event that piling up good practices will get them "one more step in the direction of being a good enough football team to kick the Cowboys' ass."

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb quoted a post on Instagram of Harbaugh saying that line by writing, "lol, that's cute."

Of late, the Cowboys have dominated the Giants, winning nine consecutive matchups against their NFC East rival and 16 of 17 before losing on the road to New York in Week 18 of last season, 34-17.

As for its other 2025 duel, Dallas and New York teamed up for one of the most dramatic games of the season, as it featured seven lead changes and ended with the Cowboys winning 40-37 on a walk-off, 46-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey — who made a 64-yard field goal to force overtime — as time expired in overtime. Both teams missed the playoffs, though, with the Cowboys finishing 7-9-1 and the Giants going 4-13.

In 12 career games against the Giants, Lamb, a five-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 71 receptions for 975 yards and four touchdowns. Lamb's reception and receiving yard totals against New York are career highs for him against any opponent.

The two teams will meet in Dallas on Jan. 3, which can be watched on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 1 p.m. ET.

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