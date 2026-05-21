2026 NFL Odds: Back Cowboys to Shine; Fade Cardinals' Win Total

We can't tell the future, but we can darn sure predict it.

Now that each NFL schedule has landed, here are the two Over/Under win totals that stand out the most to me right now.

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Arizona Cardinals Over/Under 4.5 wins

Jacoby Brissett threw for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 starts for the Cardinals last season (Getty Images).

There’s a strong chance the Arizona Cardinals have the worst record in the NFL next season.

Not only are they weak at the most important position in the sport, but they have also been dealt an extremely difficult schedule. They have to play six in-division games against the Seahawks, 49ers and Rams, all of which are playoff-caliber squads. Then, the NFC West is paired with the AFC West and NFC East, so that adds the Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys to that brutal gauntlet.

All five of those teams will push to win their respective divisions.

The Commanders should also be better this season and the Giants will be much improved with a new head coach. The Cardinals do get the Raiders, but not until Week 17, when the Las Vegas' rookie quarterback should be playing better football. That Raiders game could be the only matchup all season in which the Cardinals are favored, but as of now, Arizona is still listed as a 1.5-point home underdog in that game.

What makes this schedule even more daunting is the Cardinals' quarterback room. Right now, it’s Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and newly drafted Carson Beck.

Not ideal.

Brissett and Minshew are capable backup quarterbacks, but are losing their effectiveness as the years go by. Additionally, I don’t expect much from rookie Beck if he gets a chance to play this season.

In short, Arizona's roster isn’t dynamic enough to overcome poor quarterback play and that schedule.

PICK: Arizona Cardinals Under 4.5 wins

Dallas Cowboys Over/Under 8.5 wins

Dak Prescott started all 17 games in 2025, throwing for 4,552 yards and 30 TDs (Getty Images).

I think the Cowboys are legit contenders to win the NFC.

Let’s go through the checklist of winning teams, starting with the QB.

Check.

Dak Prescott is an above-average quarterback and I don’t think people want to believe it. He was seventh last season in EPA and just needs to stay healthy. The Cowboys also have an excellent offensive line and skill position players, which makes Prescott even more potent from the pocket.

On defense, Dallas has drastically improved its pass rush with the additions of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark last season, plus Rashan Gary this spring. It also drafted pass rushers Malachi Lawrence and LT Overton, and I love the addition of Caleb Downs at safety in the draft, as well as Cobie Durant during free agency.

Additionally, Dallas' coaching staff showed last season it can win games and in Year 2, I’d expect improvement.

The Cowboys' schedule is manageable for an Over win projection. Four games against the Giants and Commanders in which they will be the favorite, plus two against the Eagles, which they can split. They get the AFC South, so that includes games against the Colts, Titans, Jaguars and Texans. The Cowboys get the Cardinals, Bucs and Ravens as well.

There’s not a game on the schedule Dallas cannot win.

PICK: Dallas Cowboys Over 8.5 wins