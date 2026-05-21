National Football League
Eagles Edge Rusher Nolan Smith Jr. Arrested On Suspicion Of Reckless Driving
National Football League

Eagles Edge Rusher Nolan Smith Jr. Arrested On Suspicion Of Reckless Driving

Published May. 21, 2026 12:59 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested in Georgia last week on suspicion of speeding and reckless driving, authorities said.

Smith, who played at Georgia, was arrested on the night of May 15 for driving 135 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office.

He posted bond and was released roughly an hour later.

Smith, from Savannah, Georgia, was selected by the Eagles with the 30th pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He has 25 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over three seasons.

Nolan Smith Jr. has been with the Eagles since 2023 after playing for Georgia in college. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

He played a crucial role in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX run, recording five quarterback hits, four sacks and four tackles for loss during the playoffs. He famously refused to exit the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs despite sustaining a torn triceps that later required surgery.

Philadelphia begins organized team activities on Tuesday. Smith has a court date scheduled for July 15, but a sheriff’s office representative said he will not need to appear if he pays his fines.

A spokesperson for the Eagles didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Smith is the latest former or current Georgia player to be arrested for driving offenses. His Eagles teammate, Jalen Carter, was given 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine in 2023 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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