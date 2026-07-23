Carolina Panthers Unveil Rengderings For Expanded $1.3 Billion Stadium Renovation

The Carolina Panthers' home stadium will look a bit different by 2030.

Bank of America Stadium is undergoing an expanded $1.3 billion renovation project designed to improve the overall fan experience and position Charlotte to host major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and 2031 Women's World Cup.

The expansion comes as the Panthers announced a long-term naming rights extension with Bank of America. An additional $500 million in private funding from Tepper Sports & Entertainment brings the total renovation cost to $1.3 billion, while the City of Charlotte's financial contribution will be $650 million. Tepper Sports & Entertainment will cover all remaining costs, potential overages, and ongoing maintenance obligations.

Newly released renderings detail an updated design for the stadium and surrounding corridor, featuring expanded gathering areas, a 500-level social patio, larger video displays, an illuminated exterior crown, and a 4,400-capacity entertainment venue intended to host 80 to 100 events annually.

"The long-term extension with Bank of America reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to the Carolinas," David Tepper, owner and chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said in a release. "Our goal is to create experiences that enhance the passion and energy of the region while transforming this corridor into a weekend destination for world-class sports, entertainment and community events."

Construction is being carefully phased to allow the stadium to continue hosting Panthers games and Charlotte FC matches throughout the project. Interior renovations are underway in 2026, with fan-facing enhancements scheduled to begin in 2027 and final completion targeted for 2030.

Here are some of the renderings of the renovated stadium the team shared on Thursday:

A rendering of Bank of America Stadium after renovations. (Photo courtesy of the Carolina Panthers)

A rendering of Bank of America Stadium after renovations. (Photo courtesy of the Carolina Panthers)

A rendering of Bank of America Stadium after renovations. (Photo courtesy of the Carolina Panthers)

A rendering of Bank of America Stadium after renovations. (Photo courtesy of the Carolina Panthers)

A rendering of Bank of America Stadium after renovations. (Photo courtesy of the Carolina Panthers)

A rendering of Bank of America Stadium after renovations. (Photo courtesy of the Carolina Panthers)