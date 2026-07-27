Madden NFL 27 Ratings: Who Are The 10 Highest-Rated Rookies In This Year's Game?

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza was selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that wasn't good enough to make him one of the 10 highest-rated rookies in "Madden NFL 27."

The 10 highest-rated rookies in "Madden NFL 27" were revealed by EA Sports on Tuesday. Mendoza fell just outside the top 10 with a 74 overall player rating.

Fernando Mendoza enters his rookie season with a 74 overall player rating. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love and Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs are among the highest-rated rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class in "Madden NFL 27." The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have two players each rated in the top 10.

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Here are the top 10 rookies in Madden NFL 27, ranked:

Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa earned a 78 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Mauigoa is the first of two New York Giants rookies included in the top ten overall ratings. Mauigoa started all 42 games at right tackle during a dominant three-year college career for the Miami Hurricanes.

Edge rusher Malachi Lawrence received a 78 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Lawrence is the first of two Dallas Cowboys defensive players in the top ten. Lawrence recorded 20 career sacks at UCF, making him just the 10th player in school history to do so.

Selected at No. 9 overall, Spencer Fano earned a 79 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Fano holds the highest rating among rookie offensive linemen for the Cleveland Browns. Fano won the 2025 Outland Trophy, which recognizes the nation's top offensive lineman.

Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor was selected No. 22 overall and received a 79 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Mesidor joins the Los Angeles Chargers roster for the upcoming season. Mesidor finished his last season at Miami with 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles, earning first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American honors.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane earned a 79 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Delane enters the game as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs secondary. Delane recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions at LSU in 2025 following a four-interception season with Virginia Tech in 2024.

Arvell Reese enters his rookie season with a 79 overall player rating. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

Linebacker Arvell Reese received a 79 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. The New York Giants rookie is one of four players assigned a 79 overall rating. Reese recorded 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks during his final season at Ohio State, earning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors.

Defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. earned an 80 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie is the fourth player in the class to reach an 80 overall rating. Bain recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks at Miami in 2025, winning the Ted Hendricks Award as the top defensive end in college football.

David Bailey enters his rookie season with an 81 overall player rating. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

Edge rusher David Bailey received an 81 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. The New York Jets rookie holds the third-highest rating among all first-year players. Bailey recorded 14.5 sacks at Texas Tech in 2025, earning Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year honors and a unanimous All-American selection.

Caleb Downs enters his rookie season with an 82 overall player rating in Madden NFL 27. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

Safety Caleb Downs earned an 82 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Downs is tied with Love for the highest rating in the rookie class as he joins the Dallas Cowboys. Downs won the Jim Thorpe Award and Lott Trophy at Ohio State in 2025 after earning unanimous All-American honors.

Jeremiyah Love enters his rookie season with an 82 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports)

Running back Jeremiyah Love received an 82 overall rating in Madden NFL 27. Love shares the top rating among all rookies in this year's release as he begins his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Love won the 2025 Doak Walker Award at Notre Dame after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season.