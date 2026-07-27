Madden 99 Club: Who Joins Josh Allen, Myles Garrett In This Year's Club?

There are several reasons why the Los Angeles Rams could be called a "Super Team" ahead of the 2026 NFL season. One way to prove that is by looking at the player ratings for "Madden NFL 27."

The Rams had two players named to the 99 Club for "Madden NFL 27" on Monday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and edge rusher Myles Garrett are two of the six members in the 99 Club in "Madden NFL 27" by EA Sports.

Who else is joining Stafford and Garrett in the vaunted 99 Club? Here's a full breakdown of the six players named to the 99 Club for "Madden NFL 27," with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen is a member of the 99 Club for a second straight season. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

MVP Odds: +550 (first)

For the second straight season, Josh Allen has been named a member of the 99 Club. Allen, who turned 30 in June, led the Buffalo Bills to another playoff appearance in 2025, as his 39 total touchdowns were tied for the second-most among quarterbacks. On top of that, Allen threw for 3,668 yards and rushed for 579 yards. Those stats helped Allen finish third in the MVP vote.

As Allen has been named to the 99 Club in each of the last two years, he was also on the cover of "Madden NFL 24" in 2023.

Ja'Marr Chase is a member of the 99 Club for a second straight season. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

OPOY Odds: +850 (third)

Just like Allen, Ja'Marr Chase is also a member of the 99 Club for a second straight season. The Cincinnati Bengals' star wide receiver had another stellar season in 2025, finishing third in receptions (125) and fourth in receiving yards (1,412) despite Joe Burrow missing a significant portion of the year. Chase also had eight receiving touchdowns.

Chase earned 99 Club honors for "Madden NFL 26" after winning the receiving Triple Crown in 2024, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17) that year.

Myles Garrett is a member of the 99 Club for the third time in his career. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

DPOY Odds: +450 (first)

Myles Garrett is also among the star players who are a part of the 99 Club for a second-straight year. But unlike Allen and Chase, this is Garrett's third appearance in the 99 Club, which is the most among the six players in this year's 99 Club.

Garrett had a season for the ages in 2025. He set the single-season sack record with 23. He also led the league in tackles for loss for a second straight season (33) and had 84 pressures (per Pro Football Focus), helping him win Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in his career. Garrett was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Rams in June for young edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks.

Trey McBride is a member of the 99 Club for the first time in his career. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

Trey McBride is one of three players making their 99 Club debut in "Madden NFL 27." The Arizona Cardinals' star has arguably emerged as the best tight end in the NFL through his first four seasons in the league. He led all tight ends in receptions (126) and receiving yards (1,239) in 2025. McBride's 11 receiving touchdowns were also tied for the most among tight ends.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a member of the 99 Club for the first time in his career. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

OPOY Odds: +1600 (seventh)

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is also on the 99 Club for "Madden NFL 27." Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a dominant third season as a pro, leading the league in receiving yards (1,793) in 2025. He was also fourth in the league in receptions (119) and was tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (10). Smith-Njigba dominated the NFC Championship Game, logging 153 receiving yards to help the Seahawks beat the Rams en route to their Super Bowl title.

Earlier this offseason, Smith-Njigba received a four-year, $168.6 million deal that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history as he's in the 99 Club for the first time in his career.

Matthew Stafford is a member of the 99 Club for the first time in his career. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports.)

MVP Odds: +1400 (ninth)

Finally, Stafford is in the 99 Club for the first time in his career after winning his first MVP in 2025. Stafford led the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), carving up opposing defenses throughout the year. Even in the Rams' NFC title loss to the Seahawks, Stafford threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Stafford is being tasked to lead a Rams "Super Team" that features Garrett, wide receiver Puka Nacua, cornerback Trent McDuffie and potentially defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a Super Bowl in 2026.