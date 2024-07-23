National Football League Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb reportedly holding out of training camp Updated Jul. 23, 2024 9:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected holding out of the team's training camp, which starts this week, as he seeks a contract extension, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday.

Lamb, slated to earn $17.99 million in 2024, is entering the final year of the rookie contract he signed after becoming the Cowboys' first-round pick in 2020. He has since established himself as quarterback Dak Prescott's main target in the team's passing game and one of the best all-around wideouts in the entire NFL. In 2023-24, Lamb broke Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's single-season records for most receptions and receiving yards in franchise history, finishing with 135 catches and 1,749 yards, which also led all NFL players last season.

The Cowboys are in a precarious position with both Prescott and Lamb entering the final year of their respective contracts this coming season and a likely extension for star linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons, the team's 2021 first-round pick, also looming in the near future. The Dallas Morning News reported over the weekend that the team is currently prioritizing extension talks with Lamb over those with Prescott.

Lamb is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro, including making first team All Pro last season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cowboys reportedly prioritizing CeeDee Lamb's deal over Dak Prescott's

