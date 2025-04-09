National Football League Trade bait! One player from all 32 teams who could be dealt around the NFL Draft Updated Apr. 10, 2025 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In a two-week span in early March, the new league year opened with a flurry of trades. Some big names like receivers Deebo Samuel and D.K. Metcalf, tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and quarterback Geno Smith were shipped off to new teams. Sixteen players were traded in all.

And the odds are pretty good that they won't be the last.

In fact, more could be coming soon with the NFL draft coming up on April 24. That's always a great time for teams to cast off expendable veteran players for much-needed draft picks. And there's always suitors willing to take on a proven player in exchange for the chance to pick a player who might never pan out.

Exactly who could be dealt is hard to predict, but every team has at least one valuable trade chip — a player that would surely draw interest if they are actually placed on the market.

So, what follows is a list of the most valuable potential trade chips for every NFL team — a player who could conceivably be dealt in the right circumstances, and who could potentially bring their team something (maybe even something substantial) in return. Some of these players are already on the block. Some of them could be soon.

But all of them are valuable enough to make their current teams at least think about a trade, if someone calls and the price is right.

Arizona Cardinals: RB James Conner

He signed a two-year, $19 million extension last November, but there were teams interested in acquiring him before he did. The Cards do have depth at his position and have to be wary of the fact that he'll be 30 next month and has yet to play a full season in his eight-year career. Two straight 1,000-yard seasons, though, could be a lure for another team, especially considering his low salary of $3.6 million and no guarantees beyond this year.

Atlanta Falcons: QB Kirk Cousins

A trade seemed obvious to everyone but the Falcons as soon as they made the switch at QB to Michael Penix Jr. last season. It never seemed smart for them to carry Cousins and the last three years of his four-year, $180 million contract just so he could be a backup. In fact, a trade should have happened months ago. But at least owner Arthur Blank said he's open to doing it now, for the right offer. Cousins wants out, but he'll need to waive his no-trade clause. His deal, which includes a $27.5 million salary this season and only $10 million more guaranteed next year, shouldn't be an obstacle for a quarterback-needy team.

There's no doubt he's a favorite target of QB Lamar Jackson when he's healthy and playing well, but he's not the elite tight end he was four years ago. He's reliable, steady and a good red-zone target, but he's also about to turn 30 and will be a free agent next year. He still has value to contending teams. He could be expendable to the Ravens, though, because they may see more upside in 25-year-old tight end Isaiah Likely. They'd have to commit to Likely, though, because he's scheduled to be a free agent in March, too.

He's in the last year of a two-year, $12 million contract extension, but he just watched as his team signed Joey Bosa (one year, $12.6 million) and gave Greg Rousseau a four-year, $80 million extension. If the Bills aren't willing to commit big money to Epenesa, too, maybe one of the many teams in need of an edge rusher would be interested in his six sacks per year. It helps that there are a lot of good edge rushers in this draft, in case the Bills want an immediate replacement.

Carolina Panthers: Edge Jadeveon Clowney

The Panthers are improving, but are probably a year away from being a serious playoff contender. So a 32-year-old edge rusher in the last year of a two-year, $20 million deal should absolutely have a "For Sale" sign on his back. Clowney has spent his career as a hired gun. His next team will be his seventh in 12 NFL seasons. But he had 5.5 sacks last year and 9.5 in Baltimore the year before. He can be a big boost to the defense of a contender, and they probably can handle a contract that has him due about $10 million this year.

He's been a strong player for the Bears, but he missed half of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. Knowing he's 30 and heading into a contract year, GM Ryan Poles signed DT Grady Jarrett (three years, $42.75 million) in the offseason to start alongside Gervon Dexter (a 2023 second-rounder). Considering the Bears also spent big on defensive ends like Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo in recent years, it's hard to find a future in Chicago for Billings. If he's healthy, he can be a valuable piece of a rotation for another team. And the return could be good because big guys who can play are hard to find.

Cincinnati Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson

After shelling out huge money for receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, not to mention quarterback Joe Burrow, most people believed the Bengals wouldn't splurge on Hendrickson. But apparently they're trying to keep the runner-up in the Defensive Player of the Year voting who's had back-to-back 17.5-sack years. Hendrickson requested a trade to force the issue, and was granted permission to seek one. But so far nothing has happened, and the Bengals haven't given up hope. Getting the right trade offer during the draft, though, could be their breaking point on the stalemate. He might be the betting favorite to be moved in the next few weeks.

Cleveland Browns: CB Greg Newsome

He's getting $13.3 million on his fifth-year option this year, and suffered through a difficult 2024 season, so moving him might not be easy. He had hamstring surgery last July, then struggled and lost his job early in the season, only to end up missing the last four games when the hamstring flared up again. Still, he's a 24-year-old former first-round pick who had three decent NFL seasons. He doesn't have a future in Cleveland, but cornerbacks are hard to find, so someone might be willing to take a chance.

Dallas Cowboys: LB Micah Parsons

He is arguably the best defensive player in football and the Cowboys say they intend to give him the massive contract he deserves … eventually. But every day they delay that seemingly inevitable outcome adds to the persistent murmurs that Dallas might deal him instead. The haul would be enormous. It would have to include multiple first-round picks, including at least one that's pretty high, and possibly players, too. Dealing him might be raising a white flag on the 2025 season, but the king's ransom in return could set them up for years to come.

They got him from the Jets for a sixth-round pick last April, and he rewarded them with a career-high seven sacks. But he's in the last year of the two-year, $15 million contract he signed after the trade, and his future in Denver isn't clear. After all, both defensive end Zach Allen (8.5) and linebacker Nick Bonitto (13.5) had more sacks than JFM and they're both in the last year of their deals, too. Assuming the Broncos can't and won't pay them all, they could try to sell high on Franklin-Myers, a situational pass-rusher who turns 29 in September.

Detroit Lions: CB Amik Roberston

After all the injuries they suffered on defense last season, the Lions might not be interested in trading away anyone from that unit. But Robertson is one of many defensive players heading into the last year of his contract, and it's clear the Lions don't see him as more than a nickel back. After Carlton Davis left in free agency, they replaced him with D.J. Reed instead of giving Robertson the full-time role. Worse for Robertson, they then went out and signed former Eagles nickelback Avonte Maddox. In a passing league, every team is looking for a good third corner. If the Lions prefer Maddox, Robertson could end up on the block.

They've been trying to deal the talented but fragile corner for months, and GM Brian Gutekunst said recently that he's trying to get something done by the draft. Now, finding value for the two-time Pro Bowler who had five interceptions in 2022 is going to be tricky. He's missed at least 10 games in three of the past four seasons and he's got two years left on his contract. None of it is guaranteed, which helps, but he is due $17.5 million in salary and bonuses in 2025. It's a lot for a player who hasn't been available much.

Houston Texans: RB Dameon Pierce

His future seemed so bright when he ran for 939 yards in 13 games as a rookie in 2022. But he's only run for 709 yards in the two years since, thanks to a combination of injuries, struggles, and the fact that the Texans keep replacing him. It's obviously Joe Mixon's job to lead their backfield now, and it's not even clear that Pierce will be his primary backup. Given that there are plenty of teams that need running back help, they might be better off getting something for him now before he leaves for nothing after the season.

Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

The Colts haven't given up on the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 draft, but they've seen enough to be worried. They even signed Daniel Jones to compete with him this summer and are giving him a chance to take his job. Richardson hasn't done much in his first two NFL seasons, but he's still got a cannon arm, athletic ability and loads of potential. Teams won't give up a lot for him, but some coach out there surely sees him and believes they can harness his abilities in the right environment.

Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne

He ran for just 558 yards last season and was passed on the depth chart by Tank Bigsby. But he's also a 26-year-old former first-round pick who ran for 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons and caught 58 passes two years ago, too. He'd cost his new team $6.1 million, which is a lot considering what happened last season. But he'll be a free agent in March and sure looks like a player who might thrive with a change of scenery.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Jaylen Watson

The former seventh-rounder had emerged as a starting corner for Kansas City last year before a broken ankle cost him half the season. He did return for the playoffs and even started in the Super Bowl, so his health isn't a concern. But this offseason, the Chiefs signed cornerback Kristian Fulton, and next year they're going to have to pay All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie at least $13 million on his fifth-year option. Watson will be a free agent, too, and they're not likely to pay three corners. He's only 27, so his value is still high because corners with his talent can be hard to find.

He's a former second-round pick who's had 48 catches for 460 yards in two seasons, which isn't bad considering he's only been targeted 72 times. In Las Vegas, that number won't increase now that Brock Browers has quickly become a star. Bowers was targeted 153 times last year alone (112-1,194-5) and that's not likely to change. So, while Mayer is a good backup, he's also 24 years old and is signed for two more seasons. He's good, cheap talent and if the Raiders were willing to deal him, they might be able to get a mid-round pick back, at least.

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston

It's really hard to justify giving up on this first-round pick, even if he hasn't played up to that level just yet. He's still only 23 and he's 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, so there's real hope that there's a lot of upside left for a player who topped out at 55 catches, 711 yards and 8 touchdowns last year. But remember, he wasn't drafted by the current Chargers regime. They also just brought back Mike Williams (6-4, 218) to fill the big receiver role, and they clearly trust Ladd McConkey, last year's rookie sensation, more. If Jim Harbaugh is ready to move on, surely someone will see his size and skill and be willing to make a big bet on his potential.

Los Angeles Rams: S Kam Curl

The Rams' pass defense wasn't good last season and their secondary was a big reason why. Curl clearly didn't have the impact many expected he'd have when he came over from Washington. But the Rams got Curl cheap, signing him to a surprisingly low two-year, $9 million deal, which makes him very tradeable. He's also still only 26 years old, so there could be someone who believes he can recapture the ability he showed with the Commanders. Maybe there's a better defensive fit out there, and the Rams can get a Day 3 pick back in return.

Miami Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill

The speedy receiver made it clear he wanted out of Miami after the season. Then he backtracked. But if you follow the social media clues, it sure seems like he's still bucking for a trade. He's 31 now, which is alarming for a receiver, and coming off what was for him a year of steep decline. Of course, his 81 catches for 959 yards was still pretty good, if not elite. He's due about $27.7 million in salary and bonuses this season, so any trade might have to include a renegotiated deal. But if he wants it bad enough, the Dolphins might make it happen.

Minnesota Vikings: DT Harrison Phillips

The Vikings signed both DT Jonathan Allen (three years, $51 million) and DT Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million) this offseason, which surely reduces Phillips' role in their defense. They might not be inclined to trade him, given the age of their two new additions and the fact that Phillips is in the first year of a smaller, two-year extension. But if they draft or find a possible replacement, the 29-year-old Phillips might be worth dangling on the market. He's a strong run-stuffer who hasn't missed a game in the past three years.

There was a lot of interest when he left the 49ers in free agency back in 2021. But after a strong first year in New England (55-800-5) it's been all downhill thanks mostly to some terrible quarterback play. He's about to turn 30 now and, especially with Stefon Diggs in Foxboro, he's clearly not one of Drake Maye's four favorite targets. He's due about $6.5 million this year and signed through 2026, though none of it is guaranteed. There was some thought he might be dealt at the trading deadline last year and there was reportedly some interest. Now, with not much of a role expected, even under a new coach, it might make sense for everyone to find a way to move on.

The Honey Badger took a pay cut and is now due just $4 million guaranteed for the 2025 season. That was reportedly done to help keep him in New Orleans with the cap-strapped Saints. But it also makes him much more tradeable if the Saints want to go that direction. He's about to be 33 and isn't the player he used to be, but he's been incredibly durable over the past eight seasons and still had 10 interceptions in the past three years in New Orleans. The Saints are rebuilding, and Mathieu can help with their youth movement. But he has no future there beyond this season. They might be better off getting what they can for him if the right offer comes along.

New York Giants: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

Trading a 25-year-old pass rusher who had 11.5 sacks two years ago wouldn't make a lot of sense for a rebuilding team … unless it knows it's got a replacement ready. So, this really depends on whether the Giants end up drafting Penn State's Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick. If they do, they might conclude that they're not going to pay Thibodeaux big money when his contract expires after the season (or after 2026, if they pick up his fifth-year option), especially when they've already got huge money committed to DE Brian Burns and DT Dexter Lawrence. It might hurt them in the short term, but a deal could be a long-term help because a player like Thibodeaux could bring multiple premium draft picks in return.

New York Jets: RB Breece Hall

New coach Aaron Glenn wants a running back committee like he watched in Detroit, and the 24-year-old could be a big part of that. But the Jets have a lot of good, young players due for big contract extensions soon, and Hall will be a free agent next March. It seems unlikely they'd pay a premium for a running back who has yet to top 1,000 yards in a season. His talent, potential and price make him a valuable chip, though. And the Jets could turn to Braelon Allen immediately and then replace Hall with a pick from a deep running back class.

Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert

He can be one of the NFL's best tight ends when he's healthy, but there's a significant block of games every year when he's just not. He could still help the Eagles as they try to defend their Super Bowl title, but he's also 30, heading toward free agency after the season, and GM Howie Roseman is always trying to stay one step ahead. If he can get a decent pick for Goedert and then replace him in the draft, he'll have already prepared the Eagles for the future.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR George Pickens

The Steelers just traded for WR DK Metcalf, and while he and Pickens would make for a good 1-2 punch, the organization doesn't necessarily see it that way. The 24-year-old Pickens has never quite lived up to his potential and has always been a bit of a headache. He is loaded with talent, though, and surely would have value to a team that thinks he'd benefit from a new home. It's hard to imagine the Steelers are planning to pay him what he wants, but maybe someone else will. Also, the Steelers have a history of trading receivers they'd prefer not to pay.

San Francisco 49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers already traded Deebo Samuel and just paid Aiyuk a $22.8 million bonus, so at this point a trade is pretty unlikely. But it's not impossible, and it won't stop teams from calling, especially as the 49ers act more like a rebuilding team than one trying to contend. He comes with risk as he rehabs from a torn ACL, but he might be worth it considering he averaged 78 catches for 1,179 yards the two previous seasons. The 27-year-old is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million extension, but there's only $29 million left in guaranteed money.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Kenneth Walker

He has been outstanding for the Seahawks when he plays, but injuries have no doubt taken their toll. With Walker set to be a free agent next year, it might be time for Seattle to take a longer look at his backup, Zach Charbonnet, who was actually the better back last season and offered some proof he could handle the No. 1 role. Walker is young enough (24) and talented enough that he could entice a team that needs a running back and misses out on the top ones in this year's draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White

Though he was the Bucs' starter last season, he was consistently outplayed by Bucky Irving. And with just one year left on his rookie deal, it's pretty clear his future is elsewhere. White is 26 and has been fairly productive in his three seasons. The Bucs might be better off pairing Irving with a rookie this season, or increasing the workload of third-year pro Sean Tucker. White, meanwhile, would be a cheap option for another team, especially one looking for someone to share a backfield.

Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis

He hasn't overwhelmed anyone with his performance as a starter over his first two NFL seasons, which is a good reason why the Titans are about to draft Miami QB Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Levis is only 25, so he's not likely to be a good mentor to the guy who'll be stealing his job. Plus, the Titans signed veteran Brandon Allen for that. It's only logical to see if any other team likes Levis' potential and wants to part with some draft capital to bring him in as a developmental quarterback. Someone will, especially because they can get him for a bargain.

Washington Commanders: WR Noah Brown

He's a really good veteran receiver to have on the roster, and he feels like a lock for 30 catches and 450-plus yards every year. But he's expendable now that the Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel. Plus, clearing him out makes room for Luke McCaffrey, last year's third-rounder, to emerge as the No. 3 receiver. The Commanders also signed Michael Gallup, so they're pretty loaded at this position. Plenty of teams would love a reliable veteran to fill their No. 3 role, just like the Commanders were when they acquired him from Houston last August.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

