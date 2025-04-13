College Football
Former LSU receiver, 2025 NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy dies at age 24
College Football

Former LSU receiver, 2025 NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy dies at age 24

Updated Apr. 13, 2025 12:47 p.m. ET

Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy, who was facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in December, has died at age 24, a university athletics spokesman said Sunday.

While the LSU Athletic Department confirmed Lacy's death, it did not confirm the cause. WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, citing an unnamed family member, reported that Lacy, who is from Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the Houston area.

Houston police referred media inquiries to the Harris County Medical Examiner's office, which did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Sunday.

Lacy, who led LSU in touchdowns receiving with nine last season, had declared for this month's NFL draft, but his draft stock plummeted after his alleged involvement in an accident that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lacy was allegedly driving recklessly — speeding and passing in a no-passing zone — when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy’s Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was involved in a head-on crash, died after being transported to a hospital, a state police report said.

Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, said Lacy fled the scene of the accident without calling for help. Lacy was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866.

He declared for the NFL Draft just days after the accident and did not play in LSU’s victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tennessee reportedly 'moving on' from QB Nico Iamaleava amid NIL dispute

Tennessee reportedly 'moving on' from QB Nico Iamaleava amid NIL dispute

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes