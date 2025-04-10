Which colleges have produced the most Hall of Fame players in NFL history?
The NFL Draft is an inexact science. There is no specific formula you can use to see who will become the best player. Some first-rounders will be All-Pros, while some will be out of the league in just a few years. Heck, even some sixth- and seventh-rounders will end up in Canton one day.
One thing most teams agree on, though, is that college football programs shape, develop and mold players who can contribute at the next level. The best programs traditionally put out some of the highest-caliber talent due to great coaching and the pedigree of players the school attracts. They're more of a sure thing when it comes to trying to find the next star. They play tougher schedules and have more high-end competition to watch and scout potential.
That said, do traditional powerhouse programs like USC, Notre Dame and Alabama actually have the most Hall of Famers when it's all said and done? We've rounded up which colleges boast the most in NFL history.
*Note: All stats given are from the NFL or professional level
Colleges that have produced the most Pro Football Hall of Fame players
T-9. UCLA, Six
- SS Kenny Easley (1981-1987) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler
- QB Troy Aikman (1989-2000) – six-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion
- OT Jonathan Ogden (1996-2007) – four-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- QB Bob Waterfield (1945-1952) – three-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion
- DE Tom Fears (1948-1956) – one-time All-Pro, one-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- CB Jimmy Johnson (1961-1976) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler
T-9. Penn State, Six
- HB Lenny Moore (1956-1967) – five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion
- LB Jack Ham (1971-1982) – six-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion
- RB Franco Harris (1972-1984) – one-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion
- OG Mike Michalske (1927-1937) – five-time All-Pro, three-time NFL champion
- LB Dave Robinson (1963-1974) – two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL champion
- OG Mike Munchak (1982-1993) – two-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler
T-9. LSU, Six
- QB Y.A. Tittle (1948-1964) – three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler
- C Kevin Mawae (1994-2009) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler
- OG Alan Faneca (1998-2010) – six-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- RB Steve Van Buren (1944-1951) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion
- FB Jim Taylor (1958-1967) – five-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, four-time NFL champion
- FS Johnny Robinson (1960-1971) – six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, three-time AFL champion
T-9. Arizona State, Six
- DT Curley Culp (1968-1981) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, AFL champion
- CB Mike Haynes (1976-1989) – two-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- CB Eric Allen (1988-2001) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler
- FB John Henry Johnson (1954-1966) – four-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- WR Charley Taylor (1964-1977) – one-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler
- OG Randall McDaniel (1988-2001) – seven-time All-Pro, 12-time Pro Bowler
T-7. Syracuse, Eight
- RB Jim Brown (1957-1965) – eight-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- WR Marvin Harrison (1996-2008) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- DE Dwight Freeney (2002-2017) – three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- C Jim Ringo (1953-1967) – six-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion
- TE John Mackey (1963-1972) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, NFL champion
- RB Floyd Little (1967-1975) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler
- RB Larry Csonka (1968-1979) – two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion
- WR Art Monk (1980-1995) – one-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion
T-7. Alabama, Eight
- QB Bart Starr (1956-1971) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time NFL champion
- QB Joe Namath (1965-1977) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, AFL champion
- OLB Derrick Thomas (1989-1999) – two-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler
- DE Don Hutson (1935-1945) – eight-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL champion
- QB Ken Stabler (1970-1984) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- OG John Hannah (1973-1985) – seven-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler
- C Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987) – four-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler
- TE Ozzie Newsome (1978-1990) – one-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler
T-5. Ohio State, Nine
- OT Lou Groza (1946-1967) – four-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time NFL champion
- FS Dick LeBeau (1959-1972) – three-time Pro Bowler
- WR Cris Carter (1987-2002) – two-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler
- OG Bill Willis (1946-1953) – three-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- DE Dante Lavelli (1946-1956) – three-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL champion
- OT Jim Parker (1957-1967) – eight-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion
- DE Paul Warfield (1964-1977) – two-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, NFL champion
- LB Randy Gradishar (1974-1983) – two-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler
- OT Orlando Pace (1997-2009) – three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
T-5. Michigan, Nine
- CB Ty Law (1995-2009) – two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion
- OG Steve Hutchinson (2001-2012) – five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler
- DB Charles Woodson (1998-2015) – three-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- RB Benny Friedman (1927-1934) – four-time All-Pro
- DE Bill Hewitt (1932-1943) – four-time All-Pro, two-time NFL champion
- HB Elroy Hirsch (1946-1957) – two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- DE Len Ford (1948-1958) – four-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL champion
- OG Tom Mack (1966-1978) – 11-time Pro Bowler
- OG Dan Dierdorf (1971-1983) – three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler
4. Pittsburgh, 10
- TE Mike Ditka (1961-1972) – two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, NFL champion
- QB Dan Marino (1983-1999) – three-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler
- CB Darrelle Revis (2007-2017) – four-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- LB Joe Schmidt (1953-1965) – eight-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion
- RB Tony Dorsett (1977-1988) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- OT Jimbo Covert (1983-1990) – two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- OG Russ Grimm (1981-1991) – three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion
- OLB Rickey Jackson (1981-1995) – six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- OLB Chris Doleman (1985-1999) – two-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler
- RB Curtis Martin (1995-2005) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler
T-2. Notre Dame, 11
- QB Joe Montana (1979-1994) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion
- WR Tim Brown (1988-2004) – nine-time Pro Bowler
- RB Jerome Bettis (1993-2005) – two-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- C George Trafton (1920-1932) – two-time All-Pro, NFL champion
- DE Wayne Millner (1936-1945) – NFL champion
- OT George Connor (1948-1955) – four-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler
- FB Paul Hornung (1957-1966) – two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, four-time NFL champion
- LB Nick Buoniconti (1962-1976) – five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion
- DT Alan Page (1967-1981) – five-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- TE Dave Casper (1974-1984) – four-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion
- DT Bryant Young (1994-2007) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
T-2. Miami (Fla.), 11
- WR Michael Irvin (1988-1999) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion
- DT Warren Sapp (1995-2007) – four-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- LB Ray Lewis (1996-2012) – seven-time All-Pro, 12 Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion
- LB Ted Hendricks (1969-1983) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion
- QB Jim Kelly (1986-1996) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler
- DT Cortez Kennedy (1990-2000) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler
- RB Edgerrin James (1999-2009) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler
- OC Jim Otto (1960-1974) – 10-time All-AFL, two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, AFL champion
- S Ed Reed (2002-2013) – five-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- KR/PR/WR Devin Hester (2006-2016) – three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler
- WR Andre Johnson (2003-2016) – two-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler
1. USC, 14
- LB Junior Seau (1990-2009) – six-time All-Pro, 12-time Pro Bowler
- S Troy Polamalu (2003-2014) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion
- RB O.J. Simpson (1969-1979) – five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler
- E Red Badgro (1927-1936) – NFL champion
- RB/DB/WR Frank Gifford (1952-1964) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- OT Ron Mix (1960-1971) – 9-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, AFL champion
- DB Willie Wood (1960-1971) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time NFL champion
- OT Ron Yary (1968-1982) – six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion
- WR Lynn Swann (1974-1982) – one-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion
- OT Anthony Munoz (1980-1992) – nine-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler
- CB Ronnie Lott (1981-1994) – six-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion
- RB Marcus Allen (1982-1997) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion
- OG Bruce Matthews (1983-2001) – seven-time All-Pro, 14-time Pro Bowler
- OT Tony Boselli (1995-2001) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler
Check out all of our Daily Rankers.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt makes bizarre post amid expiring contract; what does it mean?
2025 NFL mock draft: Identifying best fits in Round 1 for all 32 teams
Ranking the 11 best QB prospects since 2023: How do Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders stack up?
-
2025 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants, Steelers, Browns grab QBs in 2-round mock
Shedeur Sanders headlines 5 prospects mock drafts can't agree on
Which colleges have produced the most first overall picks in NFL draft history?
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and wife were involved in a domestic dispute, police say
2025 NFL Draft odds: Over/Under draft positions for Warren, Jeanty, more
Travis Hunter is still not sure which position NFL teams want him to focus on
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt makes bizarre post amid expiring contract; what does it mean?
2025 NFL mock draft: Identifying best fits in Round 1 for all 32 teams
Ranking the 11 best QB prospects since 2023: How do Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders stack up?
-
2025 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants, Steelers, Browns grab QBs in 2-round mock
Shedeur Sanders headlines 5 prospects mock drafts can't agree on
Which colleges have produced the most first overall picks in NFL draft history?
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and wife were involved in a domestic dispute, police say
2025 NFL Draft odds: Over/Under draft positions for Warren, Jeanty, more
Travis Hunter is still not sure which position NFL teams want him to focus on