National Football League Which colleges have produced the most Hall of Fame players in NFL history? Updated Apr. 11, 2025 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL Draft is an inexact science. There is no specific formula you can use to see who will become the best player. Some first-rounders will be All-Pros, while some will be out of the league in just a few years. Heck, even some sixth- and seventh-rounders will end up in Canton one day.

One thing most teams agree on, though, is that college football programs shape, develop and mold players who can contribute at the next level. The best programs traditionally put out some of the highest-caliber talent due to great coaching and the pedigree of players the school attracts. They're more of a sure thing when it comes to trying to find the next star. They play tougher schedules and have more high-end competition to watch and scout potential.

That said, do traditional powerhouse programs like USC, Notre Dame and Alabama actually have the most Hall of Famers when it's all said and done? We've rounded up which colleges boast the most in NFL history.

*Note: All stats given are from the NFL or professional level

ADVERTISEMENT

Colleges that have produced the most Pro Football Hall of Fame players

T-9. UCLA, Six

SS Kenny Easley (1981-1987) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

QB Troy Aikman (1989-2000) – six-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion

OT Jonathan Ogden (1996-2007) – four-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

QB Bob Waterfield (1945-1952) – three-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion

DE Tom Fears (1948-1956) – one-time All-Pro, one-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

CB Jimmy Johnson (1961-1976) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

T-9. Penn State, Six

HB Lenny Moore (1956-1967) – five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion

LB Jack Ham (1971-1982) – six-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion

RB Franco Harris (1972-1984) – one-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion

OG Mike Michalske (1927-1937) – five-time All-Pro, three-time NFL champion

LB Dave Robinson (1963-1974) – two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL champion

OG Mike Munchak (1982-1993) – two-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler

T-9. LSU, Six

QB Y.A. Tittle (1948-1964) – three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler

C Kevin Mawae (1994-2009) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler

OG Alan Faneca (1998-2010) – six-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

RB Steve Van Buren (1944-1951) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion

FB Jim Taylor (1958-1967) – five-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, four-time NFL champion

FS Johnny Robinson (1960-1971) – six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, three-time AFL champion

T-9. Arizona State, Six

DT Curley Culp (1968-1981) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, AFL champion

CB Mike Haynes (1976-1989) – two-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

CB Eric Allen (1988-2001) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler

FB John Henry Johnson (1954-1966) – four-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

WR Charley Taylor (1964-1977) – one-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler

OG Randall McDaniel (1988-2001) – seven-time All-Pro, 12-time Pro Bowler

T-7. Syracuse, Eight

RB Jim Brown (1957-1965) – eight-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

WR Marvin Harrison (1996-2008) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

DE Dwight Freeney (2002-2017) – three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

C Jim Ringo (1953-1967) – six-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion

TE John Mackey (1963-1972) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, NFL champion

RB Floyd Little (1967-1975) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

RB Larry Csonka (1968-1979) – two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion

WR Art Monk (1980-1995) – one-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion

T-7. Alabama, Eight

QB Bart Starr (1956-1971) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time NFL champion

QB Joe Namath (1965-1977) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, AFL champion

OLB Derrick Thomas (1989-1999) – two-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler

DE Don Hutson (1935-1945) – eight-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL champion

QB Ken Stabler (1970-1984) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

OG John Hannah (1973-1985) – seven-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler

C Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987) – four-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

TE Ozzie Newsome (1978-1990) – one-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler

T-5. Ohio State, Nine

OT Lou Groza (1946-1967) – four-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time NFL champion

FS Dick LeBeau (1959-1972) – three-time Pro Bowler

WR Cris Carter (1987-2002) – two-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler

OG Bill Willis (1946-1953) – three-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

DE Dante Lavelli (1946-1956) – three-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL champion

OT Jim Parker (1957-1967) – eight-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion

DE Paul Warfield (1964-1977) – two-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, NFL champion

LB Randy Gradishar (1974-1983) – two-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler

OT Orlando Pace (1997-2009) – three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

T-5. Michigan, Nine

CB Ty Law (1995-2009) – two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion

OG Steve Hutchinson (2001-2012) – five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2015) – three-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

RB Benny Friedman (1927-1934) – four-time All-Pro

DE Bill Hewitt (1932-1943) – four-time All-Pro, two-time NFL champion

HB Elroy Hirsch (1946-1957) – two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

DE Len Ford (1948-1958) – four-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time NFL champion

OG Tom Mack (1966-1978) – 11-time Pro Bowler

OG Dan Dierdorf (1971-1983) – three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler

4. Pittsburgh, 10

TE Mike Ditka (1961-1972) – two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, NFL champion

QB Dan Marino (1983-1999) – three-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler

CB Darrelle Revis (2007-2017) – four-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

LB Joe Schmidt (1953-1965) – eight-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL champion

RB Tony Dorsett (1977-1988) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

OT Jimbo Covert (1983-1990) – two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

OG Russ Grimm (1981-1991) – three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion

OLB Rickey Jackson (1981-1995) – six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

OLB Chris Doleman (1985-1999) – two-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler

RB Curtis Martin (1995-2005) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

T-2. Notre Dame, 11

QB Joe Montana (1979-1994) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion

WR Tim Brown (1988-2004) – nine-time Pro Bowler

RB Jerome Bettis (1993-2005) – two-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

C George Trafton (1920-1932) – two-time All-Pro, NFL champion

DE Wayne Millner (1936-1945) – NFL champion

OT George Connor (1948-1955) – four-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler

FB Paul Hornung (1957-1966) – two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, four-time NFL champion

LB Nick Buoniconti (1962-1976) – five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion

DT Alan Page (1967-1981) – five-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

TE Dave Casper (1974-1984) – four-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion

DT Bryant Young (1994-2007) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

WR Michael Irvin (1988-1999) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion

DT Warren Sapp (1995-2007) – four-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

LB Ray Lewis (1996-2012) – seven-time All-Pro, 12 Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion

LB Ted Hendricks (1969-1983) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion

QB Jim Kelly (1986-1996) – one-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

DT Cortez Kennedy (1990-2000) – three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler

RB Edgerrin James (1999-2009) – one-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler

OC Jim Otto (1960-1974) – 10-time All-AFL, two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, AFL champion

S Ed Reed (2002-2013) – five-time All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

KR/PR/WR Devin Hester (2006-2016) – three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler

WR Andre Johnson (2003-2016) – two-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler

1. USC, 14

LB Junior Seau (1990-2009) – six-time All-Pro, 12-time Pro Bowler

S Troy Polamalu (2003-2014) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion

RB O.J. Simpson (1969-1979) – five-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler

E Red Badgro (1927-1936) – NFL champion

RB/DB/WR Frank Gifford (1952-1964) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

OT Ron Mix (1960-1971) – 9-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, AFL champion

DB Willie Wood (1960-1971) – four-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time NFL champion

OT Ron Yary (1968-1982) – six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion

WR Lynn Swann (1974-1982) – one-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion

OT Anthony Munoz (1980-1992) – nine-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler

CB Ronnie Lott (1981-1994) – six-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl champion

RB Marcus Allen (1982-1997) – one-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion

OG Bruce Matthews (1983-2001) – seven-time All-Pro, 14-time Pro Bowler

OT Tony Boselli (1995-2001) – three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler

Check out all of our Daily Rankers .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NFL Draft National Football League College Football

share