National Football League Ranking the 11 best QB prospects since 2023: How do Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders stack up? Published Apr. 10, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET

We are entering a golden era of quarterback play in the NFL, with nine quarterback prospects drafted in the first round since 2023. Though the draft has been littered with hits and misses on Day 1, the emergence of Jayden Daniels, CJ Stroud and Bo Nix as turnaround specialists has encouraged the NFL scouting community to invest heavily in the position to transform a downtrodden franchise into a playoff contender.

With Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders set to enter the league as marquee prospects with franchise quarterback potential, it is the perfect time to re-rank the top QBs since 2023 to see how the duo stacks up against the NFL's newest QB1s. After reviewing my notes and old scouting reports, here is how I'd rank the league's top signal-callers from the three latest draft classes.

11. Anthony Richardson, Florida

No. 4 overall pick in 2023 by the Colts

The workout warrior dazzled scouts as a freak athlete with exceptional talent and tools. Though his production and performance as a collegian did not match his potential, evaluators were willing to roll on the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder with 4.43 speed and limitless range as a passer. In a league where "run-around" playmakers like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have earned MVP honors, Richardson's superhero talents made him one of the draft board's biggest "boom-or-bust" prospects.

10. Bo Nix, Oregon

No. 12 overall pick in 2024 by the Broncos

Despite a spectacular two-year run at Oregon that showcased his talents as an efficient rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy, scouts questioned Nix's ability to transform into a high-end starter after witnessing his woes as a legacy QB1 at Auburn. Though Nix showed significant improvement throughout a five-year journey that featured 61 career starts, the lowlights from his Auburn stint (three-year starter from 2019 to 2021) and average tools (size, arm talent and athleticism) made it hard for some evaluators to give him a top grade at the end of the pre-draft process.

9. JJ McCarthy, Michigan

No. 10 overall pick in 2024 by the Vikings

As the director of an ultra-conservative offense, McCarthy was a tough evaluation for scouts looking for a franchise quarterback with "take over the game" skills. Despite finishing his Michigan career with a 27-1 record and a national title, the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder did not get the credit he deserved as a clutch playmaker with a resume littered with big-time throws and winning plays. McCarthy's pinpoint accuracy and crafty running skills sparked a run-heavy offense that relied on the quarterback to make crucial plays in "against all odds" situations. Armed with "plus" arm talent, athleticism and a high IQ, the Michigan standout forced evaluators to choose between projection and production when affixing a grade to the end of the scouting report.

8. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Projected first-round pick in 2025

The most polarizing quarterback prospect in the past 20 years is the prototypical pocket passer that most coaches have coveted since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. As a four-year starter at Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders picked apart defenses with surgical precision as a quick-rhythm passer with outstanding accuracy and ball placement. Although he lacks elite arm talent and has shown limited mobility, the fourth-year senior overcame his deficiencies with excellent anticipation, timing and touch on his throws into tight windows. With a swagger and confidence that boosts his game and those around him, Sanders' performance and production exceeds his natural talent as a player.

7. Cam Ward, Miami

Projected first-round pick in 2025

The ultra-confident gunslinger skyrocketed up the chart after a sensational senior season at Miami that capped off a three-stop college career that spanned five seasons. Ward's talent, tools and tenacity captivated the scouting community as a franchise-caliber quarterback with potential to turn around a downtrodden squad. As the 6-foot-2, 219-pounder has progressed from a zero-star recruit to the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the draft, evaluators are smitten by a confident playmaker with elite tools (arm talent and athleticism) and a no-flinch attitude that garners respect within an NFL locker room.

6. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

No. 8 overall pick in 2024 by the Falcons

The left-handed assassin was one of the biggest surprises in the 2024 class. He climbed to top-five consideration by the end of the pre-draft process due to his immense talent and potential as a gunslinger with exceptional arm strength, range and accuracy. As a deep-ball specialist and big-play hunter, Penix terrorized opponents with an "attack" mentality and aggressive game that forced defenders to defend every blade of grass from sideline to sideline and end line to end line. While skeptics questioned his advanced age (24), injury history (three season-ending injuries in college), and athleticism after an arduous journey at Indiana and Washington, the adversity helped him transform into a flamethrower with franchise quarterback potential.

5. Bryce Young, Alabama

No. 1 overall pick in 2023 by the Panthers

The diminutive passer forced the NFL scouting community to rethink its long-established standards for franchise quarterbacks. Measuring in at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds, the Alabama standout impressed scouts with his pinpoint accuracy and clutch playmaking ability. Young dazzled in dramatic moments, delivering dime after dime with the game hanging in the balance. Moreover, he displayed the intangibles (IQ, poise, patience, and discipline) to accentuate a set of skills that enabled him to win, utilizing his exceptional touch, timing and anticipation to squeeze throws into tight windows. Though his substandard size could hinder his long-term success, Young's premier pocket passing skills made him a hot commodity in scouting circles.

4. Drake Maye, North Carolina

No. 3 overall pick in 2024 by the Patriots

If scouts could build a franchise quarterback from scratch, Maye would be the prototype based on his size, arm talent and tools (IQ, awareness, and athleticism). The 6-foot-4, 223-pounder was viewed as a potential superstar based on his impressive flashes throughout his two-year run as a starter for the Tar Heels. From his dynamic improvisational skills to his "plus" arm talent, Maye gave off Josh Allen vibes when evaluators studied his game tape. While his ill-timed miscues would drive coaches and scouts crazy, it was easy to envision the young passer emerging as a superstar at the next level.

3. Jayden Daniels, LSU

No. 2 overall pick in 2024 by the Commanders

The fifth-year senior gradually improved from developmental prospect to a franchise player through the tough lessons that shaped him at Arizona State and LSU. Daniels entered the league as the best dual-threat quarterback prospect in NFL history after winning a Heisman Trophy due to his heroics as a mobile playmaker. The slender gunslinger exhibited elite traits, tossing darts from the pocket, while producing explosive plays on scrambles and designed quarterback runs. In addition, Daniels' superb deep ball accuracy forces defenders to defend the entire field. Given his success tormenting opponents with his arm and legs, the scouting community raved about his potential as a franchise player.

2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

No. 2 overall pick in 2023 by the Texans

The most slept-on quarterback prospect in recent history exhibited elite traits as a traditional pocket passer. Stroud's impeccable timing and pinpoint passing skills made him a perfect fit for an offense built around a traditional pro-style passing game. With the Ohio State standout flashing outstanding anticipation on rhythm throws, it was easy for NFL coaches to build an offense around his talents. Although nitpickers questioned whether Stroud's limited athleticism would shrink the playbook, the crafty playmaker impressed skeptics with a stunning postseason performance (Georgia, 2022 Peach Bowl) that showcased his improvisational skills on the perimeter.

1. Caleb Williams, USC

No. 1 overall pick in 2024 by the Bears

Touted as a generational talent throughout his tenure at Oklahoma and USC, Williams was a shoo-in to come off the board as the No. 1 overall pick when he entered the draft. As an improvisational wizard with spectacular arm talent and running skills, the Heisman Trophy winner teased and tormented opponents as a dual-threat playmaker on the perimeter. Though his tendency to play "hero ball" led to a spate of turnovers that prompted concerns regarding his discipline and patience, Williams exhibited the franchise-caliber skills evaluators covet in QB1s.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .

