National Football League 2025 NFL mock draft: Identifying best fits in Round 1 for all 32 teams Updated Apr. 10, 2025 1:23 p.m. ET

The NFL Draft isn’t an exact science. It’s not uncommon to see teams take a prospect who doesn’t play a position of need because said player is deemed "best available." But there are also situations where a club will "reach" on a guy, simply because he fills a hole.

The best-case scenario, of course, is when best available and position of need align. That best-case scenario is what we’re assuming in the following exercise: In the 2025 NFL Draft, what if clubs selected players solely based on need?

Here’s our "best fits" mock draft based on that premise.

1. Tennessee Titans

Biggest need: QB

Best fit: Cam Ward, Miami

With just Will Levis and two career backups (Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle) on the roster at quarterback, the need for a franchise passer is glaring. The consensus top quarterback in this class, Ward has impressed Tennessee scouts and executives throughout the pre-draft process, and the belief in league circles is that he’ll be the Titans' pick.

2. Cleveland Browns

Biggest need: QB

Best fit: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The only two quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster are Deshaun Watson, who underwent surgery in January for a re-torn Achilles, and Kenny Pickett, Jalen Hurts’ backup last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. So Cleveland makes sense on paper for Sanders, whose draft projections are vast.

An important note: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Colorado playcaller Pat Shurmur worked together for the Minnesota Vikings from 2016-17, with Shurmur serving as quarterbacks coach when Stefanski was offensive coordinator in 2017. So Cleveland should be very familiar with Sanders and what he brings to the table.

3. New York Giants

Biggest need: DT

Best fit: Mason Graham, Michigan

With the quarterback hole filled (for the short term) with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants need a disruptive force they can pair with Dexter Lawrence on the interior defensive line. Graham, the best defensive tackle in this draft, had 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 39 games at Michigan.

4. New England Patriots

Biggest need: OT

Best fit: Will Campbell, LSU

After prioritizing defense in free agency, the Patriots’ most pressing concern is solidifying the pass protection. Campbell, who started 38 games at left tackle for LSU, would slot in as Drake Maye’s blindside protector.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest need: CB

Best fit: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Jags need a top-end corner alongside Tyson Campbell to boost what was the NFL’s worst pass defense in 2024. They would get that in Hunter, the best defensive back in this draft, who would also give Trevor Lawrence a young pass-catching option outside of Brian Thomas Jr.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest need: RB

Best fit: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league last season. Coming off one of the best running back seasons in FBS history, Jeanty would be a perfect fit for Pete Carroll, who has always wanted his offense built around the run game.

7. New York Jets

Biggest need: OT

Best fit: Armand Membou, Missouri

Chukwuma Okorafor is at best a bridge right tackle for the Jets, after playing just one game last season for the Patriots and starting seven games the year prior for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Membou started 29 of 35 appearances at right tackle at Missouri.

8. Carolina Panthers

Biggest need: Edge

Best fit: Abdul Carter, Penn State

Carolina would be elated if Carter, a projected top-three pick, somehow fell into its lap. Jadeveon Clowney is 32, D.J. Wonnum is an average starter, and free-agent acquisition Pat Jones II is a situational pass rusher at best. So the former Penn State star would give the Panthers a dynamic No. 1 edge defender for the future.

9. New Orleans Saints

Biggest need: CB

Best fit: Jahdae Barron, Texas

The Saints lost two starters at corner in free agency. Barron, who had five interceptions at Texas last season, has the versatility to play in the slot and safety as well.

10. Chicago Bears

Biggest need: OT

Best fit: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

The Bears have invested heavily in their interior offensive line, but with Braxton Jones entering a contract year, they must be thinking long-term at left tackle. Banks was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Longhorns.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Biggest need: DL

Best fit: Jalon Walker, Georgia

Nick Bosa needs help on the Niners’ defensive line, with edge rusher Leonard Floyd (8.5 sacks) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (5.0) among those no longer on the roster. The 2024 Butkus Award winner, Walker led Georgia with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Biggest need: RB

Best fit: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Dallas has pieces at running back (veterans Miles Sanders, Javonte Williams) but lacks a true No. 1 option. Hampton led the ACC in rushing the past two seasons.

13. Miami Dolphins

Biggest need: S

Best fit: Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Jevon Holland’s departure in free agency leaves a big void at safety. Emmanwori was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks and one of three FBS players this past season with multiple pick-sixes.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Biggest need: TE

Best fit: Tyler Warren, Penn State

Colts tight ends last season combined for 467 receiving yards, which ranked 31st in the NFL. Warren won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2024, registering 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Biggest need: Edge

Best fit: Mykel Williams, Georgia

The Falcons need a young pass-rusher to pair with free-agent acquisition Leonard Floyd. Williams played through injury at Georgia last season but still set career highs in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (8.5), and he paced the Bulldogs with two forced fumbles.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Biggest need: WR

Best fit: Matthew Golden, Texas

Quarterback Kyler Murray would benefit from a No. 3 wide receiver, one who could slot in alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Golden, who ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the combine, led Texas in receiving yards last season.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest need: Edge

Best fit: Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Even if Trey Hendrickson’s contract impasse gets resolved, the Bengals must be thinking long-term at edge rusher. Stewart, who had just 4.5 sacks in 37 college games, is a disruptive force (he led Texas A&M with 39 pressures this past season) with plus traits.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Biggest need: IOL

Best fit: Tyler Booker, Alabama

The Seahawks need top-end talent across the interior offensive line. Booker was a first-team All-American this past season, starting 13 games (12 at left guard).

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biggest need: Edge

Best fit: Mike Green, Marshall

The Bucs could use outside pass-rush help beyond Haason Reddick, who missed several games last season as a holdout with the Jets. Green led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024.

20. Denver Broncos

Biggest need: RB

Best fit: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Javonte Williams’ departure leaves a big void at running back. Henderson was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes, ranking fifth in program history in rushing yards and third in total touchdowns.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest need: QB

Best fit: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Even if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, Pittsburgh still needs a franchise quarterback of the future. Dart led the SEC in passing yards in 2024.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest need: TE

Best fit: Colston Loveland, Michigan

Justin Herbert needs more pass-catchers he can trust in addition to Ladd McConkey. Loveland, who played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan from 2022-23, led the Wolverines in receiving yards last season despite missing three games.

23. Green Bay Packers

Biggest need: WR

Best fit: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The Packers have talent at receiver but lack a true No. 1 option. A big-bodied wideout, McMillan led the FBS in receiving yards over the past two seasons (2,721).

24. Minnesota Vikings

Biggest need: CB

Best fit: Will Johnson, Michigan

Minnesota is without three of its top four cornerbacks from a year ago. Johnson was held to just six games as a senior due to toe and shoulder injuries, but he was a first-team All-American and defensive MVP of the national title game in 2023.

25. Houston Texans

Biggest need: OT

Best fit: Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Bolstering C.J. Stroud's pass protection should be priority No. 1 for the Texans, especially after trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Simmons had double-digit starts at both left and right tackle in his college career.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Biggest need: CB

Best fit: Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

The Rams tied for 25th in passing yards allowed per play and 20th in pass defense last season. Hairston led all players with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and paced the SEC with five picks in 2023.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Biggest need: Edge

Best fit: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

The Ravens must be thinking long-term at edge rusher, as Kyle Van Noy is entering his age-34 season and Odafe Oweh is entering a contract year. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound Pearce, who ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine, led the SEC with 107 pressures over the past two years.

28. Detroit Lions

Biggest need: Edge

Best fit: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

The pass rush is a critical spot to address for the Lions, as they released Za'Darius Smith this offseason and star Aidan Hutchinson will be working his way back from a broken leg. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Ezeiruaku ranked top three in the FBS in both sacks (16.5) and tackles for loss (20.5) in 2024.

29. Washington Commanders

Biggest need: Edge

Best fit: JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

The Commanders don’t have a defensive lineman who recorded more than five sacks last season. Tuimoloau could boost the pass-rush production, as he led Ohio State with 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss last season en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors.

30. Buffalo Bills

Biggest need: CB

Best fit: Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

Buffalo needs a surefire starter at outside cornerback opposite Christian Benford. Thomas, who has good size at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, led the Seminoles in interceptions and pass breakups in his lone season as a starter.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest need: OT

Best fit: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

The Chiefs should seek insurance at both offensive tackle spots, as free-agent acquisition Jaylon Moore was a backup with the Niners and right tackle Jawaan Taylor is under contract for just the next two seasons. Conerly was a two-year starter at Oregon, where he started 28 games at left tackle the last two seasons.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest need: S

Best fit: Malaki Starks, Georgia

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson traded to Houston, the reigning Super Bowl champions have a void at safety. Starks was a three-year starter at Georgia, where he was teammates with a few current Eagles.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

