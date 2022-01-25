THE SKIP BAYLESS SHOW VIDEOS

THE SKIP BAYLESS SHOW
Skip Bayless wakes up in the middle of the night to check box scores before his 2AM wake-up call I The Skip Bayless Show

1 DAY AGO Fox Sports
Skip Bayless needed a bodyguard in OKC after criticizing Russell Westbrook I Skip Bayless Show

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Skip Bayless admits he was 'hurt' when Kevin Durant said he didn't know anything about basketball I Skip Bayless Show

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
'Mike McCarthy has fooled the world' — Skip Bayless on his disappointment with the Cowboys I Skip Bayless Show

4 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Skip addresses where he went wrong on Johnny Manziel I Skip Bayless Show

JANUARY 17 Fox Sports
Skip Bayless on his conflicting feelings for Dak Prescott I Skip Bayless Show

JANUARY 14 Fox Sports
'Shannon showed me something that day' — Skip Bayless on Shannon Sharpe confronting Antonio Brown I Skip Bayless Show

JANUARY 14 Fox Sports
'Antonio Brown didn't want to know me' — Skip on meeting AB at the ESPYs I Skip Bayless Show

JANUARY 14 Fox Sports
