World Cup Daily: A storybook ending for Lionel Messi, Argentina after all
It didn't come easy — not one bit — but Lionel Messi got his storybook ending Sunday, when Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout to decide the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium.
Here's everything that happened in a day packed with drama.
If that wasn't the greatest World Cup final of all time, it was close to it.
Not only was the back-and-forth between both teams exhilarating, but the stars of the show — Messi and Kylian Mbappé — traded blows in the high-scoring affair. That rarely happens in a World Cup final.
It's safe to assume Argentina would have been happier holding its two-goal lead, but the late-game drama made it even more special.
People will be talking about this final for a long, long time.
SAVE OF THE DAY
Lionel Messi was incredible Sunday, as was Ángel Di María before he subbed out in the 64th minute, but Argentina wouldn't have won without its goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
That was true before the penalty shootout, too, as evidenced by this absurd save in the 120th minute.
GOAL AND ASSIST OF THE DAY
It would be hard to find a better example of a perfectly executed counterattack than the one Argentina pulled off for its second goal.
Alexis Mac Allister was rightfully given credit for the assist, but everyone deserves praise for their involvement in the play.
MUST-SEE MOMENT
Messi didn't need a World Cup to solidify himself as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, but now that he has it, there's no denying his greatness, especially with the performance that he put on.
Soak it in, Leo — it is your last, after all.
