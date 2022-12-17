FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia edges Morocco for third place in World Cup 2022 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DOHA, Qatar — Croatia capped off another outstanding World Cup campaign by clinching third place on Saturday, as goals from Joško Gvardiol and Mislav Oršić proved too much for Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium.

In an entertaining battle, Zlatko Dalić's players had a little more left in the tank and will be guaranteed a stirring welcome when they return home after backing up their 2018 runner-up effort.

While Sunday's final features a pair of heavyweights in Argentina and France (coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), this was a meeting between two teams who punched above their weight throughout the tournament.

Few thought Croatia, despite the continuing presence of magnificent midfielder Luka Modrić, could rise to heights similar to what they managed four years ago. In the end, they came mighty close to it.

Gvardiol got the first goal in what would prove to be a frenetic opening burst, scoring with a powerful diving header to finish off an exquisite set piece.

Within two minutes though, Morocco pulled level, to the delight of its huge entourage of traveling fans, as Achraf Dari connected with a fine header.

The decisive blow was struck just before halftime. Oršić, a strong and sometimes underrated contributor during this event, curled a superb effort in off the post, as Croatia equaled its bronze medal achievement from 1998.

There could have been more goals after the break, with Gvardiol aggrieved to have been denied a penalty, perhaps ruled out despite the influence of VAR because of his theatrical fall to the ground after contact.

Oršić hit the side netting with another opportunity, and Modrić was as dangerous as ever. In the end, though, it was enough — and Croatia's players can hold their heads high once more.

These teams began their respective campaigns against each other, a 0-0 tie at Al Bayt Stadium three and a half weeks — and what feels like a lifetime — ago.

So much happened since then and what a remarkable journey it was for Morocco, too. In some ways it was the story of the tournament, a team that had the Arabic world behind it and also became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

It did so with no shortage of drama backed up by a high degree of excellent football. Topping Group F ahead of both Croatia and Belgium, then embarking on another surge once things reached the knockout stage.

From the emotional scenes of a penalty shootout victory over Spain, complete with the cool head of Achraf Hakimi chipping in the winning kick, to outbattling Portugal in the quarterfinal to likely end Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career.

Morocco's fans flocked to Qatar once it became clear their team was producing something special, celebrating in the streets after each triumph and adding vibrant color to the event.

For all the glory, there was still a nagging sense that even greater success might have been attained. In the semifinal against France, Walid Regragui's team had plentiful chances after falling behind early.

And here as well, a second-half fightback looked like a firm possibility, only for the best efforts of Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri to prove wayward.

The third-place game is sometimes an odd one, after all, it is a match that no team would willingly choose to be part of. Yet Croatia and Morocco both attacked it with passion and the utmost seriousness.

After everything we have learned about them over the past month, about their spirit, energy and collectivism, that should have come as no surprise.

