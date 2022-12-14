FIFA World Cup 2022 How defending champs have fared in World Cup: France eyes history 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With defending champion France advancing to the 2022 World Cup final, Les Bleus will be looking to become the third team in men's history to win back-to-back titles.

The France-Argentina final (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) will mark the fifth time a defending champion has returned to the title match since the tournament began in 1930.

Argentina is looking to win its first World Cup since 1986. Both nations have won the tournament twice.

Here's a look at how past champions have fared throughout World Cup history:

Five teams have returned to the final after winning the World Cup in the previous edition of the tournament

Italy in 1938 (defeated Hungary)

Brazil in 1962 (defeated Czechoslovakia)

Argentina in 1990 (lost to West Germany)

Brazil in 1998 (lost to France)

France in 2022 (will play Argentina)

Only twice has a team won back-to-back World Cups

Italy in 1934 and 1938

Brazil in 1958 and 1962

Here's how each champion performed in the following World Cup

1930: Uruguay wins the first ever World Cup

1934: Uruguay did not play in the World Cup as Italy wins

1938: Italy wins it again after winning in 1934

1950: Uruguay wins after the tournament was not played from 1939 to 1949

1954: Uruguay loses to Hungary in the semifinals after winning in 1950

1958: West Germany loses to Sweden in the semifinals after winning in 1954

1962: Brazil wins it again after winning in 1958

1966: Brazil does not make it out of the group stage after winning in 1958 and 1962

1970: England loses to West Germany in the quarterfinals after winning it in 1966

1974: Brazil does not make it out of the second group and loses in the third-place game, after winning in 1970

1978: West Germany does not make it out of the second group after winning it in 1974

1982: Argentina does not make it out of the second group after winning it in 1978

1986: Italy loses to France in the Round of 16 after winning it in 1982

1990: Argentina loses to West Germany in the final after winning it in 1986

1994: West Germany loses to Bulgaria in the quarterfinals after winning it in 1990

1998: Brazil loses to France in the final after winning it in 1994

2002: France does not make it out of the group stage after winning it in 1998

2006: Brazil loses to France in the quarterfinals after winning it in 2002

2010: Italy does not make it out of the group stage after winning it in 2006

2014: Spain does not make it out of the group stage after winning it in 2010

2018: Germany does not make it out of the group stage after winning it in 2014

2022: France makes it to final after winning it in 2018, will play Argentina

Only countries from Europe and South America have ever made the final

Morocco had a chance to break this trend, but lost to France in the semifinals

Only two World Cup finals have gone to penalties

2006: Italy defeated France

1994: Brazil defeated Italy

Seven of the previous 21 World Cup finals have gone to extra-time, including three of the last four

2014: Germany 1, Argentina 0

2010: Spain 1, Netherlands 0

2006: Italy 1, France 1 (Italy 5-3 in penalties)

The Golden Boot winner has won the World Cup five times in the World Cup

1930: Guillermo Stabile, 8 goals (Uruguay)

1962: Vavá and Garrincha, 4 goals each (Brazil)

1978: Mario Kempes, 6 goals (Argentina)

1982: Paolo Rossi, 6 goals (Italy)

2002: Ronaldo, 8 goals (Brazil)

The Golden Ball winner has won the World Cup three times in the World Cup

1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1986: Diego Maradona (Argentina)

1994: Romario (Brazil)

Will France do what hasn't been done in 60 years, or will Lionel Messi finally win the trophy that has eluded him for so long.

Tune in FOX Sports to watch the final on Sunday as these two titans clash.

