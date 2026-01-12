Vinicius Junior Matches Record Set By Ronaldo With Goal vs. Barcelona In Super Copa Final

Vinicius Junior's moment of magic for Real Madrid in their Super Cup clash with Clasico rivals Barcelona counted for little in the grand scheme of things, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat, but it did see him match a notable record. The Brazilian forward now sits level with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Ferenc Puskas when it comes to goal contributions in major finals.

Vinicius scored stunning solo goal in Super Cup defeat to Barcelona

Real looked to Vinicius for inspiration in their latest showdown with arch-rivals Barca. French frontman Kylian Mbappe was back at Xabi Alonso’s disposal after injury, but was only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Somebody else in the iconic white jersey was required to step up and produce moments of brilliance in the final third of the field. Vinicius delivered on that remit when scoring a stunning solo goal in first-half stoppage-time.

He picked up the ball wide on the left, nutmegged Barca full-back Jules Kounde and burst beyond Pau Cubarsi. With a sight of the target opening up, Vinicius proceeded to lash an unstoppable strike beyond Joan Garcia and into the bottom corner.

That effort brought Real level on the night, with Gonzalo Garcia going on to ensure that they entered the interval all square after Robert Lewandowski had put Barca back in front. Raphinha, who broke the deadlock, would grab what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 thriller with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Ronaldo and Benzema record that Vinicius has matched

While Vinicius had to settle for a runners-up medal, he has once again proved to be a man for the big occasion. He has emulated Ronaldo, Benzema and Puskas by registering 16 goal contributions in final appearances for Real.

He netted the match winner for Los Blancos in the 2021-22 Champions League final against Liverpool, in what was a breakthrough campaign for the Brazilian forward, and he has not looked back from there.

Vinicius has graced 15 showpiece events with Real and emulated the achievements of Ronaldo and Co at just 25 years of age. He has won two Champions League crowns, the Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, the UEFA Super Cup, two FIFA Club World Cups and the Intercontinental Cup.

Barren run ended: Vinicius back on target after 16-game drought

Prior to lining up against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia, Vincius had gone 16 games without a goal - with that barren run stretching back to a La Liga meeting with Villarreal on October 4, 2025. He returned to form in stunning style.

Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso said of the Brazilian winger afterwards: "He had a great game. Very dangerous. The goal was outstanding and he did a lot of damage down the left. The team worked hard, we showed character, but it didn’t happen tonight."

Eyebrows were raised when Vinicius was substituted in the closing stages, with Real still pushing for a late leveller. Alonso faced criticism for replacing the Brazilian superstar, but insists that he was left with no choice.

Explaining that decision, Real’s head coach said: "Vinicius was very good until the [final stages]. He asked to come off because of fatigue. There was a lot of humidity. He was a constant threat, the goal was spectacular and he caused a lot of problems down his side."

Vinicius' goal tally for Real Madrid compared to Ronaldo

Vinicius has taken his overall tally of goals for Real to 112 through 350 appearances. He has passed 20 in each of the last four seasons, but has struggled for a spark at times this term. Real will be hoping that his best is yet to come as they continue to chase down honours at home and abroad.

He does fill the iconic No.7 jersey once graced by Ronaldo, with the Portuguese finding the target on 450 occasions for Los Blancos through 438 outings as he became their all-time leading scorer.

Real and Vinicius will be back in cup action on Wednesday when facing Albacete in the last 16 of Copa del Rey competition. They are currently four points adrift of Barcelona in another epic race for La Liga title glory.