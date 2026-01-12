San Jose Earthquakes Reportedly Nearing Deal For Germany, RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner

San Jose Earthquakes are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Timo Werner, according to The Athletic. The German national, who starred for RB Leipzig from 2016-2020, has found himself out of favor in his third stint with the German club, making three appearances this year. He will fill a Designated Player spot for San Jose, who are rebuilding under manager Bruce Arena.

San Jose showing ambition

The Quakes have been in the market for a new attacking presence after losing star men Josef Martinez to Liga MX and Cristian Espinoza to Nashville. Werner would seem to fit that mold, given his impressive goalscoring record in Europe. The German has scored 171 goals over the course of his career, including 24 for the national team. He is Leipzig's all-time top goalscorer.

A much needed move for Werner

The German himself, meanwhile, needs a move. He has struggled for minutes at Leipzig this season, with just three Bundesliga appearances and 14 minutes to his name. Leipzig reportedly informed the striker that he could leave permanently after an unsuccessful loan with Tottenham in 2025, but the German was unable to agree to a permanent exit last summer. His contract, worth around €10m per year, runs out next June.

More significant signings to come?

The move would seem to kick off a winter of action for San Jose, who are in full rebuild mode after losing a duo of stars. They have one more DP spot available and plenty of holes to fill, with manager-sporting director Bruce Arena eager to flesh out the squad. The Quakes started last season brightly before rather falling off late, finishing 10th in the West, missing out on a wildcard on a tiebreaker thanks to Real Salt Lake's superior win total.

A wide open West

The move comes after a flurry of activity in the Western Conference this offseason. A handful of teams - including LAFC - hired new managers, while reigning regular season champions San Diego are expected to field a new look side with star player Chucky Lozano set to leave the club in the coming weeks. San Jose open their season against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 21.