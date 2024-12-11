English Premier League
Pep Guardiola says Man City will be his last club: 'Maybe a national team'
Pep Guardiola says Man City will be his last club: 'Maybe a national team'

Published Dec. 11, 2024 2:06 p.m. ET

Pep Guardiola has given a clear indication of his plans after Manchester City, saying he would not want to start again at another club.

The Catalan has just signed a two-year extension to his City contract through to 2027 and said international management is a possibility when he leaves the four-time defending Premier League champion.

"I'm not going to manage another team. I'm not talking about the long-term future, but what I'm not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now," Guardiola told celebrity chef Dani Garcia in an interview broadcast this week.

"I wouldn't have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no! Maybe a national team, but that's different."

Guardiola is widely considered one of the greatest soccer coaches of all time after a trophy-laden career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

He has won 15 major trophies with City, including six league titles in seven years and the Champions League.

By the time his contract expires, he will have spent 11 years at the Etihad Stadium.

He has won 32 major trophies during his coaching career, including league titles in Spain and Germany and a total of three Champions League trophies.

He has not ruled out leaving coaching entirely when his time at City is up.

"I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can't. I think stopping would do me good," he said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

