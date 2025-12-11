Mohamed Salah to MLS?: 'Reach Out to Messi,' Says Commissioner Don Garber

MLS commissioner Don Garber has publicly encouraged Mohamed Salah to consider a move to the United States amid escalating uncertainty over the Liverpool star's future. With his relationship with manager Arne Slot fractured and interest growing across the Atlantic, Garber urged the Egyptian to speak directly with Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller to learn how transformative MLS life can be.

Salah's links with MLS amid Liverpool fallout

Salah’s future has been thrown into fresh doubt after a turbulent season at Liverpool, where a public breakdown in relations with Slot has sent shockwaves through Anfield. With Saudi Pro League interest strong and MLS teams unexpectedly entering the picture, the uncertainty has given rise to global debate about his next step.

MLS commissioner Garber has now added fuel to the discussion by directly inviting Salah to consider the American league as a serious option. His public remarks came as rumours linked the Egyptian icon with a potential move to ambitious clubs such as San Diego FC or Chicago Fire, both of whom may have the financial structure and an open marquee-player slot to attempt such a deal. Whether Salah is indeed open to the idea remains unclear, but the commissioner’s comments have thrust MLS into the conversation.

MLS comimmisioner urges Salah to discuss MLS life with Messi and Muller

Speaking about Salah's uncertain future, Garber made his stance clear, telling reporters: "Obviously, if [Salah] ever decides to come to Major League Soccer, we’d welcome him with open arms. I’d say he should reach out to Leo [Messi] and reach out to Thomas Muller and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer."

He also warned that MLS would not interfere with Liverpool's active contract: "I’ve seen some rumors about Mo Salah. We very much believe in the sanctity of a contract; that’s an American business dynamic. Mo’s under contract to Liverpool, people we know. It’s a great team."

Salah's explosive fallout with Slot at Liverpool

Salah’s link to MLS is emerging at a time when the Egyptian star is enduring the most challenging season of his Liverpool career. His fallout with Slot, punctuated by being benched for three straight league games and excluded from the squad against Inter Milan, has reshaped the narrative around his future. With his contract running until 2027, his next step hinges on whether he and Liverpool consider reconciliation possible or whether a major transfer becomes inevitable.

The Saudi Pro League retains strong interest and has historically offered enormous financial packages to lure the forward. MLS, meanwhile, represents a different kind of appeal: lifestyle, market expansion, and the chance to follow the Messi blueprint, which has elevated the league’s visibility worldwide.

Yet the obstacles are considerable as MLS clubs must navigate salary-cap regulations, Designated Player slots, and competitive balance rules, all of which complicate deals of this scale. Even Inter Miami, who famously engineered the Messi signing, are believed to be prioritising other positions, making a 2026-style roster reconstruction more feasible than a 2025 splash for Salah. Still, given Salah’s global influence, MLS will not simply dismiss the idea.

MLS still an unlikely destination for Salah

For MLS, the next step is simply to monitor the situation while maintaining an open line of invitation should Salah push for a move away from Liverpool. Garber's comments are intended to position the league as a viable destination without breaching contractual respect, leaving the decision firmly in the player’s hands. If Salah does explore the option, conversations with Messi, Müller and other European imports may prove influential.

Liverpool, meanwhile, must resolve the deepening rift between Salah and Slot as the club enters a crucial phase of the season. Whether he stays or departs could depend on performances, dressing-room dynamics, and Liverpool’s stance ahead of the January window. Should relations continue to deteriorate, Salah could face a pivotal choice between staying in Europe, accepting a Saudi mega-offer or starting a new chapter in MLS.