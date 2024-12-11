FIFA Men's World Cup FIFA names Saudi Arabia World Cup host in 2034; six nations team up for 2030 Updated Dec. 11, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday made official what had been expected for more than a year, formally announcing that the centennial men's World Cup in 2030 will be co-hosted across six countries on three continents: Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay in South America, Morocco in Northern Africa and Portugal and Spain in Europe.

Saudi Arabia was also named host of the 2034 World Cup.

What normally would have been seismic global news — the identity of future host nations for the most popular international event, sporting or otherwise, on the planet — was instead somewhat anticlimactic.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA signaled its intentions for both quadrennial tournaments in October 2023, and both winning bids were uncontested, making Wednesday’s vote by the 211 member nations during a virtual session of FIFA's congress little more than a rubber stamp.

FIFA last year outlined its plans to play the opening match of the 2030 World Cup — the 100th anniversary of the first soccer showpiece in Uruguay — in that country’s capital, Montevideo, with the second and third games also in South America, before the rest of the competition moves across the Atlantic. Morocco, Paraguay and Portugal will see live World Cup matches for the first time. Spain will host the event for the first time since 1982, while Morocco will become the second African nation (and first from North Africa) to welcome a World Cup, after South Africa in 2010.

"What better way to celebrate the 100th anniversary in 2030 than to have the World Cup in six countries, on three continents, with 48 teams and 104 epic matches," Infantino said. "The world will stand still and celebrate the 100 years of the World Cup."

Saudi Arabia was also all but confirmed as the 2034 host last year when Australia, its lone challenger, abandoned its bid. Other possible candidates were prevented from throwing their hats in the ring. FIFA’s policy of continental rotation meant that bids for that tourney could not come from Africa, Europe or even South America, which was declared ineligible despite hosting just three of the 104 World Cup games in 2030.

The 2034 event will be Saudi Arabia’s first World Cup, the second in the Middle East and the third time World Cup games will be staged in the Arab World in a dozen years. Qatar, Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, hosted the competition two years ago. Like then, the 2034 edition is expected to be played in November and December because of the searing summer temperatures in the region.

The seven host nations announced on Wednesday will automatically qualify for the World Cup staged on their soil.

"We are bringing football to more countries," Infantino said. "The vote of the congress is loud and clear."

The Saudis have poured money into soccer in recent years, using the country’s public investment fund to purchase Premier League club Newcastle United and luring stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the oil-rich gulf state’s domestic circuit.

Choosing Saudi Arabia wasn’t without controversy, however, with critics blasting the country’s human rights record.

"FIFA’s reckless decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring adequate human rights protections are in place will put many lives at risk," said Amnesty International’s Steve Cockburn.

Infantino suggested that awarding the World Cup to Saudi Arabia could be "a catalyst for positive social change" there.

"I fully trust our hosts to address all open points," Infantino said, "And deliver a World Cup that meets the world’s expectations."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. A staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share