FIFA Men's World Cup
When Is The Next World Cup?
FIFA Men's World Cup

When Is The Next World Cup?

Published Jul. 19, 2026 4:23 p.m. ET

It's never too early to look ahead to the next FIFA World Cup, right? So that's exactly what we're doing on the heels of the 2026 World Cup, which delivered some incredible moments from superstars and breakout players alike

It was also the biggest World Cup in history with 48 teams that competed across three countries, leading to the final at New York New Jersey Stadium. It was unquestionably unforgettable, and fans from all over the globe had their moments in the spotlight too.

But as we look ahead, here's what to know about the next women's and men's FIFA World Cups.

When Is The Next World Cup?

Players of Spain celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo by Guo Lei/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Good news: The next FIFA World Cup is less than a year away, and the world's best women's teams are up next. The next women's World Cup will kick off on June 24, 2027, with the final set for July 25, 2027.

Of course, after the 2026 edition, the next men's World Cup is four years away and set for 2030. The next men's World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 8, 2030 and will end on July 21, 2030.

Which Country Is Hosting The 2027 World Cup?

(Photo by Jason Koerner - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Brazil will host the next women's World Cup, and eight cities will hold matches, including Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Here's a look at the list:

  • Belo Horizonte
  • Brasília
  • Fortaleza
  • Porto Alegre
  • Recife
  • Rio de Janeiro
  • Salvador
  • São Paulo

Which Country Is Hosting The 2030 FIFA World Cup?

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three nations: Morocco, Portugal and Spain. This marks the second time in the tournament's history that it has been hosted by three nations, with the 2026 World Cup being the first.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain were officially ratified as the co-hosts of the 2030 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 11, 2024, following a bidding process that started on Oct. 2020 and concluded on Oct. 2023 with the three nations as the sole bidder. Morocco wasn't originally part of the bid, hoping to host the tournament as the sole host, but joined in March 2023.

World Cup Celebrates A Big Anniversary

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will mark the tournament's 100th anniversary. To celebrate the centenary edition of the tournament, FIFA awarded three separate opening matches to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as a nod to the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930.

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

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