Best Of World Cup: Top Fan Moments, From Fast Food To Mexico's Duck Fan

Waffle House and Carolina barbecue, the Auburn War Eagle and Boston Harbor boat parties, ranch dressing, bacon-wrapped everything and price-gouging everywhere. Welcome to America.

The United States boasts a tremendously eclectic culture, and, let's be honest, sometimes it's super weird and inexplicable, even to some Americans. So many things across the 50 states — they each have their own flavor and culture too — are uniquely American, which World Cup fans around the world are discovering as they come to the U.S. for the 48-team tournament this summer. Perhaps for the first time, and several are going viral with their adventures.

As we highlighted earlier this week, a couple of Germany fans, influencers Freddy and Fiago, have been trekking around the U.S. and are thoroughly (and hilariously) documenting their adventures around the South and Midwest.

But there's so much more to learn about (North) American culture. So we're rounding up the best and funniest moments as international fans learn about the weird, wacky and delightful things the U.S. has to offer.

Scotland Slides Into The World Cup

Scotland's mighty Tartan Army (as the team's traveling fan base is known) is making itself right at home in Boston, including apparently finding — and loving — the infamous slide.

Times Square Takeover

It's the city that never sleeps, and it's the fan base that is always partying.

Ahead of Brazil's opening World Cup group-stage match against Morocco, fans of the five-time champions took over Times Square in New York City.

The last time Brazil played at a World Cup tournament in the U.S. was in 1994, when the team ended up winning it all. So these fans are expecting another stateside trophy. And with Brazil's last win coming in 2002, there are high hopes that the streak can be snapped this summer.

But don't count out Morocco, which will be aiming for another semifinal run after 2022. Even rapper French Montana joined the party in Times Square to hype up the fans of the Atlas Lions.

Ranch Dressing And Chicken + Waffles

Who doesn't love ranch? Come on, it's absolutely the best. Feel free to disagree, but you'd also be wrong.

An American staple:

Mexico's Biggest (Non-Human) Fan

OK, so this technically isn't happening in the United States, it's wonderfully delightful, and we're here to have fun. The world has a responsibility to protect this duck, who is clearly one of Mexico's best supporters.

Scotland Fans Livin' It Up

Scotland fans seem to be having so much fun in Boston. They've also taken over Boston Harbor, complete with a party barge.

The fans even had one of Boston's finest doing some keepie-uppies – pretty impressive skills there by that police officer!

Earlier this week, one Scotland fan shared his experience trying Carolina barbecue for the first time, and apparently it went so well it's ruined his life.

He also found Buc-ee's for the first time. Seems like it went over pretty well.

Buc-ee's is leaning in, too.

German Fan Gets War Eagle Treatment

On the penultimate day before the start of the World Cup, German influencer Freddy wound up watching Argentina's win over Iceland in Tuesday's friendly at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.

While Freddy saw Lionel Messi score a goal, he was more mesmerized by the SEC experience. The Auburn War Eagle included.

He also made it to Waffle House and Taco Bell, among other iconic restaurants.

One of the best parts about Freddy’s trip to Waffle House in Georgia is that he didn’t even go during traditional breakfast hours, as he sat down at 1 a.m and opted for hash browns rather than waffles. But this is really the best way to experience Waffle House anyway.

Everything Is Bigger, Gulps Included

Drink up.