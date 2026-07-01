The Streak Is Over! 4 Takeaways From Mexico's Breakthrough Win vs. Ecuador

Mexico is through to the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a resounding 2-0 win over an uninspired Ecuador team on Tuesday night in Mexico City. It marked Mexico's first World Cup knockout stage win in 40 years.

Mexico dominated the game from the start and has now maintained a perfect record at the tournament through four games. Javier Aguirre’s team has been one of the tournament's biggest success stories, in large part due to its suffocating defense and a wide range of players who can all score impressive goals. That was on full display tonight in Mexico City and has now set the stage for a team that might be a threat to go very far in this tournament.

Here are my thoughts on the game:

1. Ecuador’s Defense Didn't Live Up To Expectations …

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Entering this game, the leading story was whether Ecuador’s defense would continue to be world-class? The answer to that is a definitive no.

Throughout CONMEBOL’s single-table World Cup qualifying, Ecuador put up defensive numbers that are tough to believe. Over 18 games, La Tricolor conceded just five goals and kept 13 clean sheets. Over its last 11 qualifiers, Ecuador has only allowed one goal. That effort saw the team finish second in South America, ahead of traditional powers including Brazil and Colombia.

Tonight against Mexico, Sebastián Beccacece’s squad did not bear any resemblance to what it displayed in qualifying. From the opening minutes, Mexico was carving up Ecuador’s defense with ease. Ecuador was leaving channels wide open for Mexico to exploit, was not picking up runners in the box, and was not backing each other up when defending one-on-one situations. Far too many times, Mexico had tons of space to operate in dangerous areas. It was a terrible performance in all areas from Ecuador, but particularly on the defensive side.

These were some basic mistakes that Ecuador was regularly making, and it was hard to believe that this team’s defense could turn out to be its downfall at such an important game.

2. … But Mexico’s defense has been elite

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While Ecuador’s defense was surprisingly woeful, Mexico’s defense has been elite all through this tournament. Through four games, Mexico has yet to concede a goal.

Of course, central defenders César Montes and Johan Vásquez, along with fullbacks Jorge Sánchez and Jesús Gallardo, deserve a lot of credit, but Mexico’s defending at this World Cup has been a total team effort. It starts with the basics, such as the overall raw intensity that Aguirre has instilled in his team.

But it is also excellent individual one-on-one defending, and smart positioning to always maintain a shape, and finally, it is excellent at pressing up the field to win turnovers in dangerous positions.

It is not going to be easy to break through Mexico’s defense, even for the elite teams that await.

3. Mora’s big start

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When Javier Aguirre announced his lineup, the big story was Gilberto Mora getting the start. At 17 years old, he is the youngest player at this World Cup. The Tijuana midfielder had 10 caps entering this game, and he started in the team’s final group stage game against Czechia, which was after Mexico clinched first place in Group A.

It was a different matter altogether for Mora to get the start in a World Cup knockout game in Mexico City’s legendary stadium, where Pele and Maradona lifted the trophy. Aguirre was showing a lot of confidence in the top teenage Mexican prospect of his generation.

Mora was eventually subbed out in the 58th minute, but passed the test with flying colors. In the seventh minute, Mora was instrumental in the build-up of an opportunity that ended with Raul Jimenez missing an open header. Then, in the 16th minute, Mora unleashed a shot that narrowly missed curling inside the far post.

Mora's final statistics for the match were very solid. He completed 22/25 of his passes, won 4/5 of his ground duels, drew two fouls, and had two shots that did not miss by much.

It is an exciting time for the Mexican team as Mora looks like he will continue to be a threat at this World Cup and potentially many more World Cups to come.

4. Quiñones is Mexico’s star

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Through four games at the World Cup, Julián Quiñones is clearly Mexico’s breakout player heading into the round of 16. Born in Colombia but later becoming a naturalized Mexican citizen, Quiñones only began playing for Mexico in 2023. At 29, this might be his only opportunity to play in a World Cup.

Thus far, Quiñones is taking full advantage of it. In the group stage, Mexico scored six goals from five different goalscorers, and Quiñones was the only player to score multiple goals. Now with his goal against Ecuador, Quiñones has three goals.

This has been a good year for Quiñones on the club level, too, as he was the Saudi Pro League leading scorer for the 2025/26 season with 33 goals in 31 games for Al Qadsiah FC. In May, he was awarded a new contract for the club through 2029.

Four years ago, at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico crashed out of the tournament in the group stage, ending a run of seven World Cup knockout appearances. This team is much, much better than the one in Qatar. There are many reasons for this, but the top reason is getting Quiñones into the program.