Folarin Balogun Joins Exclusive Club With World Cup Goal — And Red Card

Folarin Balogun entered an exclusive club with his goal for the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina — but only because he also got a red card.

In FIFA World Cup history, there have only been four players to score and be sent off in the same game during the knockout stage. Here are the four players, from most recent to least:

Folarin Balogun (2026)

(Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).

The most recent of the four, of course, is Balogun, who scored the opening goal in the United States’ 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, only the country’s second-ever win in a World Cup knockout-stage game.

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute for serious foul play after VAR intervened on his challenge with Tarik Muharemovic. While contesting for a loose ball, both players were in the air, and as Balogun came down, his foot unfortunately landed on Muharemovic’s ankle.

It looked accidental, but it was still deemed serious foul play. Some will say it was extremely harsh.

Zinedine Zidane (2006)

(Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images)

Arguably the most famous one of the four came in the 2006 World Cup final. Zidane scored the opening goal from the penalty spot with an audacious Panenka that hit the underside of the crossbar and crossed the line.

It was an iconic goal, but it was followed by an even more iconic red card in the final moments of extra time. With the game teetering toward penalties, Marco Materazzi and Zidane exchanged words before Zidane famously headbutted him in the chest.

The referee did not initially see the incident, but after consulting with his officials, Zidane was shown a red card. France went on to lose to Italy on penalties.

Ronaldinho (2002)

(PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldinho scored one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history, a free kick from long distance and from such a wide angle that almost everybody in the stadium believed he was going to cross.

David Seaman, England’s goalkeeper, was already cheating toward where the cross would likely come in, but Ronaldinho decided to go for goal with a cheeky strike that completely caught Seaman out and gave Brazil a 2-1 lead.

Only seven minutes later, Ronaldinho was sent off for a controversial red card after going for a loose ball, getting there late and catching Danny Mills with a high challenge. He was sent off, but Brazil still held on and advanced.

Garrincha (1962)

(Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

The first player to score and be sent off in the same World Cup knockout-stage game was Garrincha in the 1962 semifinal.

During that match, he scored Brazil’s opening two goals in a 4-2 victory over Chile. But after being repeatedly fouled throughout the game, Garrincha retaliated against Chile’s Eladio Rojas and was sent off late in the match.

The sending off initially put him in danger of missing the final, but FIFA later cleared him to play. Brazil went on to beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 in the final and win the World Cup.