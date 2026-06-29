World Cup Roundup: Paraguay Shocks Germany; Brazil Survives With Late Winner

The first full match day of the knockout stage delivered in a big way.

Brazil and Japan played a thrilling game to open the slate, and then chaos ensued. Monday was just the fourth time ever that two shootouts took place on the same day. First, Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Then, Morocco equalized in stoppage time against the Netherlands before advancing on penalties.

Here's the best of Match Day 19 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

BEST OF THE DAY

Moments Of The Day

Brazil started slowly in the first half against Japan and paid for it, going into halftime down 1-0. In the second half, though, the tides turned. Japan slowed down while the Brazilians continued to gain momentum. A Casemiro header drew the game level in the middle of the second half.

Martinelli came on in the 65th minute and ultimately found the winner in stoppage time. Bruno Guimaraes found Martinelli in a great position, and the Arsenal attacker beat Zion Suzuki, who put on a show in goal for Japan throughout the game.

Martinelli’s goal (95:00) is the latest winner in normal time of the World Cup knockout stages on record (since 1966).

We have a top save for the "Save Of The Day," but there was a deserving bit of brilliance in Brazil's win over Japan, so we will instead highlight Gill here.

Gill made six saves in the 120 minutes of open play, and then he saved two of the three penalty misses from Germany. He opened the shootout by saving Kai Havertz's penalty, and then he also blocked Nick Woltemade's effort three shots later.

Goal Of The Day

A dazzling stretch from Sano had Japanese fans believing that it would be their day in Houston.

First, Sano won the ball off Brazilian defender Danilo. From there, he dribbled about 30 yards past midfielder Casemiro. Once he got within 25 yards of goal, he let loose on a shot that beat goalkeeper Alisson.

Japan started the game well and deserved the lead, but it eventually ran out of gas against Brazil in the second half.

Assist Of The Day

Morocco controlled its round-of-32 matchup against the Netherlands. The Dutch had only six shots, and the last one came in the 72nd minute.

That said, Morocco was trailing after a late goal from Cody Gakpo and needed a late moment of brilliance. It got that from Talbi.

Talbi picked up the ball on the left wing and swung in a brilliant cross for center back Issa Diop, who was forward with Morocco in need of a goal. Diop used the pace already on the cross and sent it into the back of the net.

After an extra-time period that only featured one shot from both teams, Morocco advanced to the round of 16 courtesy of a penalty shootout that saw Talbi make his penalty.

Save Of The Day

Vinícius Júnior would have scored the goal of the tournament on Monday in Houston if it wasn't for Suzuki.

Vini made a brilliant run down the left wing, dribbling past multiple defenders on multiple occasions before getting his shot off. Suzuki got a crucial touch with his left hand that put the shot onto the post before Japan was able to clear it.

Unfortunately for Suzuki, Brazil equalized just minutes later through a header from Casemiro that he had no chance of stopping.

Brazil vs. Japan

Brazil remains unbeaten in 21 World Cup games on North American soil at 18W-4D-0L. It was eliminated from the 1986 tournament in Mexico via a penalty-shootout loss to France in the quarterfinals.

Six of Brazil's first seven goals at the World Cup were scored in the first half. Against Japan, it scored twice after halftime.

Entering today, Brazil had been eliminated in the last four instances when it fell behind in World Cup knockout matches. The Brazilians' last comeback was in the 2002 quarterfinals against England.

This was the first match of the tournament in which Brazil did not have a goal scored by Vinícius Júnior or Matheus Cunha. That duo had scored all seven of Brazil's goals in the group stage.

Japan's five knockout-stage appearances are the most by any Asian nation, but it has never won or advanced in the knockout stage.

Brazil vs Japan Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

Germany vs. Paraguay

Paraguay entered the tournament ranked No. 41 in the FIFA World Rankings, while Germany was 10th. That makes this the fourth-biggest upset in a knockout stage match since those rankings were introduced in 1992, including wins in extra time and penalty shootouts.

Julio Enciso's goal was the first ever goal scored by Paraguay in a knockout stage match. At the time of the goal, German captain Joshua Kimmich had more completed passes (52) than the entire Paraguay team (50).

Germany has not won a knockout-stage match at the World Cup since winning the title in 2014.

Germany has not kept a clean sheet in 10 World Cup matches since its win in the 2014 final over Argentina. This is the longest run in their World Cup history.

Since winning its first title in 1954, this will be the first time there will be three straight World Cup finals without Germany.

This was Germany's first-ever loss in a penalty shootout at the World Cup. The Germans were 4-0 in shootouts entering today (1982, 1986, 1990 and 2006).

Germany vs Paraguay Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

Netherlands vs. Morocco

The last time the Netherlands lost a match at the World Cup was the 2010 final. (According to FIFA rules, losing a penalty shootout is not technically a "loss." Penalty kicks are a tie-breaker to determine who advances.) As they were this year, the Dutch were eliminated in 2014 and 2022 (both against Argentina) via a penalty shootout.

The Netherlands has now played eight extra-time matches in its World Cup history, only advancing once. That came in a penalty shootout against Costa Rica in 2014.

The Netherlands are tied with Spain for the most penalty-shootout losses in World Cup history with four.

Morocco has now won both World Cup penalty shootouts it has participated in, having eliminated Spain in the round of 16 back in 2022.

This is just the second time in the Netherlands' last seven World Cup appearances that it has not advanced at least one round in the knockout stages.

Cody Gakpo scored his sixth career World Cup goal and his third of this tournament. He's one shy of tying Johnny Rep for the most at a World Cup by a Dutch player.