One of the FIFA World Cup's most impressive streaks came to an end when the Netherlands lost to Morocco in a penalty shootout on Monday at Monterrey Stadium.

For the first time since 2006 and just the second time ever, the Netherlands failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. It reached the final in 2010, finished third place in 2014 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022. It did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

(Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

The Netherlands' streak of consecutive World Cup games with multiple goals also ended at six. It was the longest streak of consecutive World Cup games with multiple goals in its history.

There is a silver lining for the Netherlands, though. Despite falling to Morocco in the penalty shootout, it maintained its impressive unbeaten streak at the World Cup. The Netherlands is now unbeaten in 16 straight World Cup games (10W-6D-0L), extending its record streak into the next edition of the tournament.

The Netherlands last lost outright in the 2010 final. It won the bronze-medal match in 2014, and it was eliminated through penalty shootouts in 2022 and 2026, meaning the results were recorded as draws, not losses.

(Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Netherlands will also leave the tournament without ever trailing, despite not keeping a clean sheet. It won two of its three group stage matches, and it never trailed in the two games it drew.

It might not have anything to show for it yet, as the Netherlands have never won the World Cup, but it remains one of the tournament's all-time performers.