FIFA Men's World Cup
Move Over, Messi! Kylian Mbappé Breaks All-Time Record For World Cup Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Move Over, Messi! Kylian Mbappé Breaks All-Time Record For World Cup Goals

Updated Jul. 18, 2026 6:33 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is no longer the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer. Kylian Mbappé, with his 22nd career FIFA World Cup goal, broke the all-time record for goals at the tournament after Messi broke the record on June 22 against Austria.

Mbappé's record-tying goal came in France's bronze final match against England on Saturday at Miami Stadium. Mbappé found the back of the net in the 48th minute, with France trailing England 4-1.

Mbappé scored again in the 66th minute to break Messi's record and trim England's lead to 4-3.

Mbappé, 27, has now scored 22 goals in 22 World Cup matches for France. By comparison, Messi scored his 21st goal in his 31st World Cup appearance for Argentina at the age of 39 years old.

In addition to tying Messi's record, Mbappé moved past Messi in the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race with his 10th goal of the tournament. He is the first player to score at least eight goals in back-to-back World Cups; Messi scored seven in 2022 and has eight in 2026.

Mbappé also broke the record for most non-penalty goals at the World Cup with 19. He previously shared the record with Messi, who has scored 17.

Messi will have the chance to reclaim his records, and the top spot in the Golden Boot race, in Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium.

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