2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups
The round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup isn't complete yet, but we're starting to get a look at what the round of 16 will look like.
As the biggest World Cup ever continues, the round of 32 will be completed on Friday, July 3, and the round of 16 will commence on Saturday, July 4.
So, with tickets being punched into the next round, here is what the round of 16 looks like:
Saturday, July 4
Netherlands/Morocco vs. Canada
Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
Canada became the first team to punch its ticket into the round of 16 with its dramatic victory over South Africa on Sunday. It marked Canada's first knockout stage win as it'll play in the round of 16 for the first time ever.
France/Sweden vs. Germany/Paraguay
Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
Sunday, July 5
Brazil vs. Ivory Coast/Norway
New York/New Jersey Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
Brazil became the second team to punch its ticket into the round of 16 with its comeback win over Japan on Monday. In the final minutes of stoppage time, Gabriel Martinelli scored the game-winning goal to give his side a 2-1 victory. It marks the 11th straight World Cup that Brazil has reached the round of 16.
Brazil vs Japan Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32
Mexico/Ecuador vs. England/DR Congo
Mexico City Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
Monday, July 6
Portugal/Croatia vs. Spain/Austria
Dallas Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
USA/Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Belgium/Senegal
Seattle Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
Tuesday, July 7
Argentina/Cape Verde vs. Australia/Egypt
Atlanta Stadium (Noon ET, FOX, FOX One)
Switzerland/Algeria vs. Colombia/Ghana
Vancouver Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)
-
Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17
2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble
2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?
-
All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last
World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again
2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17
2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More
-
Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17
2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble
2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?
-
All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last
World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again
2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17
2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More