2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups

The round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup isn't complete yet, but we're starting to get a look at what the round of 16 will look like.

As the biggest World Cup ever continues, the round of 32 will be completed on Friday, July 3, and the round of 16 will commence on Saturday, July 4.

So, with tickets being punched into the next round, here is what the round of 16 looks like:

Saturday, July 4

Netherlands/Morocco vs. Canada

Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Canada became the first team to punch its ticket into the round of 16 with its dramatic victory over South Africa on Sunday. It marked Canada's first knockout stage win as it'll play in the round of 16 for the first time ever.

France/Sweden vs. Germany/Paraguay

Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Sunday, July 5

Brazil vs. Ivory Coast/Norway

New York/New Jersey Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Brazil became the second team to punch its ticket into the round of 16 with its comeback win over Japan on Monday. In the final minutes of stoppage time, Gabriel Martinelli scored the game-winning goal to give his side a 2-1 victory. It marks the 11th straight World Cup that Brazil has reached the round of 16.

Brazil vs Japan Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

Mexico/Ecuador vs. England/DR Congo

Mexico City Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Monday, July 6

Portugal/Croatia vs. Spain/Austria

Dallas Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

USA/Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Belgium/Senegal

Seattle Stadium (8 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Tuesday, July 7

Argentina/Cape Verde vs. Australia/Egypt

Atlanta Stadium (Noon ET, FOX, FOX One)

Switzerland/Algeria vs. Colombia/Ghana

Vancouver Stadium (4 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)