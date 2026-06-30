Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

The start time for the round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador has been delayed to 10 p.m. ET due to thunderstorms in Mexico City.

A hydration break will be held in each half of Tuesday night's match, despite the change to the start time.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET at Mexico City Stadium. However, heavy rain and active lightning warnings in the area forced the start time to get pushed back, according to FOX Sports' Rebecca Lowe.

Officials announced the delay at Mexico City Stadium approximately an hour before the scheduled 9 p.m. ET kickoff. The duration of the postponement is set to be an hour as officials wait for the lightning to pass.

Updates will follow as the weather develops.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the Round of 16 to face either England or DR Congo.