USA's Path To 2026 World Cup Final: Latest Projected Opponents For Round Of 16 And On
The United States men's national team now knows its path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it's not going to be easy — far from it.
Although the U.S. won Group D by winning two group-stage matches for the first time since 1930, it is expected to play just one team ranked lower than it in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings through the knockout stage due to some surprises on the final days of group play.
Additionally, the United States is already a long-shot to win the World Cup even after its strong start to the tournament with +3500 odds, the ninth-best odds in the tournament. Still, the Americans' performance in the group stage has dared their fans — and themselves — to dream.
Here's everything you need to know about the United States' path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final:
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
This simulation of the United States’ path to the World Cup final assumes two things:
- That the U.S. defies expectations and wins every game of the knockout stage, through the final.
- That the team with the highest FIFA ranking in every other matchup wins as expected, starting with the round of 32.
This creates the hardest — and maybe most realistic — path for the U.S. to make the final.
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Date: July 1
Location: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
- Opponent: Bosnia and Herzegovina
- FIFA Rank: 61
- Record: 1W-1D-1L
- Tournament odds: +250000 (4th-worst)
(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
Date: July 6
Location: Seattle Stadium
- Projected opponent: Belgium
- FIFA Rank: 10
- Record: 1W-2D-0L
- Tournament odds: +4500 (12th-best)
(Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Date: July 10
Location: Los Angeles Stadium
- Projected opponent: Spain
- FIFA Rank: 3
- Record: 2W-1D-0L
- Tournament odds: +550 (3rd-best)
(Photo by Lui Siu Wai/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Date: July 15
Location: Dallas Stadium
- Projected opponent: France
- FIFA Rank: 1
- Record: 3W-0D-0L
- Tournament odds: +360 (Best)
(Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Date: July 19
Location: New York New Jersey Stadium
- Projected opponent: Argentina
- FIFA Rank: 2
- Record: 3W-0D-0L
- Tournament odds: +500 (2nd-best)
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