Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 19

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We only got one game on Sunday to open the knockout stage, but come Monday, we're getting spoiled.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 19, with three Round-of-32 games on tap.

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World Cup Best Bets — Monday, June 29

Brazil vs. Japan

This is going to be a fun one — likely the exact opposite of what we saw Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Japan is well organized and fearless. Its midfield can give Brazil problems. Sure, the Samurai Blue do not have a player the caliber of Vinícius Jr., but as a whole, Japan matches up very well with Brazil. At minimum, this is BTTS. If Brazil moves on, it might take more than 90 minutes to achieve that goal.

Fallica's Picks: Both Teams to Score — Yes (+100), Japan Double Chance (+110)

Germany vs. Paraguay

This should be a straightforward win for Germany. Paraguay shouldn’t offer much in attack and something along the lines of 2-0 Germany feels in order.

Fallica's Picks: BTTS — No (-145), Germany Win to Nil (+100), Florian Wirtz to Record Assist (+205)

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Another banger to finish the day. This could be a quarter or semifinal with two teams of this caliber. Both had dark-horse appeal to make a deep run, but one will see its dream end here. I don’t dislike BTTS here either. For as lauded as the Dutch defense is, the Netherlands didn’t post a clean sheet in any group stage match. I would not be surprised if this one went to kicks.