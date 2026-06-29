Martinelli Saves The Day: 4 Takeaways From Brazil's Clutch Win vs. Japan

On Monday afternoon in Houston, Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil fought hard for a dramatic, stoppage-time victory against a defiant Japanese side. It was a match where the CONMEBOL side had to dig deep and now, the Seleçao’s quest for a sixth World Cup trophy and its first in more than two decades, continues.

For Japan, despite the loss, it can feel extremely proud of its World Cup as it faced some big teams in the tournament and never felt inferior. Today, it was a gutsy performance that sadly wasn’t enough.

The 19-year-old Endrick stepped up at the start of the second half to try to generate a spark, and it worked, as Casemiro equalized.

In the end, Brazil dominated the second half, and Ancelotti’s tinkering proved correct as Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli found the winner in stoppage time.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Brazil Turned It Around In The Second Half

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Whatever Ancelotti said in the dressing room at halftime, it worked. Brazil started to play more of its game and utilized the final third at a quicker pace. Also, Vinícius Jr grew more into the afternoon and almost scored a work of art in the second half. Rayan also improved.

If Brazil is to win this World Cup, it has to believe more in its own football. It has to let go and trust more in the Joga Bonito ("play beautifully") mentality.

Also, there’s a reason why the Italian manager came to manage this team, and it was because of in-game management, such as today:

2. Ancelotti’s Decisions Worked To Perfection

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Ancelotti made some big decisions, and they worked to perfection. He decided to ride with Casemiro despite a poor first half (more on that in a moment) and brought in Endrick, who definitely created a spark. Bruno Guimaraes also stuck with it despite not having a good first half, and it was his assist that set up the winner for Gabriel Martinelli, who also came on as a substitute.

All in all, tremendous work from the Italian.

3. Japan Fought Until The End

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Hajime Moriyasu’s team was excellent in the first half and won almost every single battle against Ancelotti’s side. It placed five men on the defensive line and focused on neutralizing any kind of interplay between Brazil, especially with Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta, who did nothing in the first 45 minutes. The latter sadly came off injured at the break due to a left ankle injury.

As a result of the strength of Japan, Brazil ended that half with a laundry list of things to rectify because it knew that it was playing a flat game, devoid of ideas.

Samurai Blue, not in its classic blue kit and looking more like Germany, took the lead thanks to a fantastic interception and goal from Kaishu Sano, who plays his club football in the Bundesliga for Mainz. It was a classic counterattacking finish from Japan, and Brazil had to truly make its chances count or at least change multiple things.

But after scoring, the Asian side was more than content to protect, and the first half absolutely belonged to Japan.

Be proud, Samurai Blue. You keep rising.

4. Casemiro Struggled. Then He Scored.

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One of the most important requirements when playing Japan is that your midfield needs to be protected. And Casemiro, the legendary Brazilian stalwart center-mid, sadly showed his age against this dynamic Japan. His distribution and ability to cover in front of his defenders was suspect, and when you face an energetic, willing Japanese midfield, then you will be exposed. Unfortunately, the first half was poor from him.

Things intensified for Brazil as it grew in possession and efforts, as Casemiro was close to equalizing had it not been for a dramatic clearance off the line.

But the former Man United man, who had a great scoring season last campaign, equalized in the 56th minute thanks to an assist from Arsenal’s Gabriel, and made it 1-1.

It was just another reason why you can never count him out.