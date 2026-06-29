Big Bets Report: World Cup Wagering Continues At Blistering Pace

World Cup odds continue generating monster amounts of action, at sportsbooks and on prediction markets. Everyone wants a piece of the giant soccer pie.

Among the more interesting plays that popped up in the past week is a 10-leg parlay made on Super Bowl Sunday that finally cashed out Saturday night, as the group stage ended.

Read on for more on that wager, along with a six-figure weekend winner, and a prediction-market pile of six- and seven-figure plays from people with insane amounts of disposable income.

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Parlay Partay Part I

Way back on Feb. 8, a FanDuel Sportsbook customer thought, why not combine a Super Bowl player prop with some men’s tennis, Olympic hockey and curling, college basketball and the NHL?

At that point, the bettor then figured, why not throw in some World Cup group winners, as well?

And so was born a $500, 10-leg parlay that wouldn’t settle up for more than four-and-a-half months. But settle it did.

Once the Avalanche reached the Western Conference finals on May 13, a six-week wait began to determine the final four legs: Brazil to win Group C, Germany to win Group E, Spain to win Group H and Argentina to win Group J

All four did so. At odds of +5944 — just beyond 59/1 — that $500 bet netted $29,722 profit ($30,222 total payout).

Parlays Giveth, Parlays Taketh Away

It’s worth pointing out that it’s often futile to just get three- or four-leg parlays to the finish line, never-mind a 10-leg lottery ticket.

Seventeen legs? Damn near impossible.

A Fanatics Sportsbook customer almost got there, though.

And again, the wager was a multiple-sports combo, opening with NBA Finals and UFC 250 markets, and closing with all 12 World Cup group winners.

The wager: $100 at hefty odds of +25833, or almost 259/1. Then the bettor utilized a 100% profit-boost promotion, hiking the odds to a huge +51667, almost 517/1.

England won Group L to get this bettor to 16 successful legs. All that remained for a $51,777 payday: Portugal to beat Colombia on Saturday night, in the last Group K match.

Alas, Portugal and Colombia played to a 0-0 draw, and Colombia won the group.

At Fanatics Sportsbook, a bettor came up just short on what would’ve been a massive winner. The customer, who goes by @JDGoldboys on X, put $500 on a parlay involving four of the tournament’s best scorers, in matches last Monday and Tuesday.

The four legs: Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappé, Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane to each score two or more goals. Messi, Mbappé and Haaland did so, and it all came down to Kane in Tuesday’s match vs. Ghana.

The bettor could’ve cashed out at that point for more than $121,000. He opted to let that ticket ride, taking a shot at nearly $800,000.

Stunningly, not only did Kane not score, but England didn’t net a single goal in a 0-0 draw.

On the bright side, the bettor noted on X that he’d done some hedging and still came away with winnings of $80,000-plus.

Prediction Market Mania

Social media is overloaded with big-money trades on the World Cup. Not a day has gone by without Kalshi or Polymarket noting multiple six- and sometimes seven-figure positions.

That led to plenty of sweats, with some big winners and losers.

In Sunday’s opening match of the knockout stage, Polymarket saw a $1.2 million trade on Canada to beat South Africa. And to clarify, a tie doesn’t result in a push on that trade; rather, it’s a loser.

So when the match got to 90 minutes, and second-half injury time was in play, the trader had to be profusely sweating.

Two minutes later, the fever broke. Stephen Eustaquio scored, and Canada went on to a 1-0 victory.

At a price of 53% — which correlates to odds of approximately -113 — the trader’s profit was just shy of $1.085 million (total payout $2.308 million).

The list of massive money trades on prediction markets is far too long to note every one. But a few more notable transactions:

$2.6 million on Norway not to win vs. Senegal (Polymarket). Norway won 2-1. That’s a massively expensive loser.

$2 million on France to beat Iraq by three or more goals (Polymarket). The French won 3-0. At a price of 58% (-138), the trader profited $1.448 million (total payout $3.448 million).

$1.8 million on Spain to not win vs. Uruguay (Polymarket). The customer was rooting for a draw or a Spain loss, and did not get it. Spain won 1-0, and that $1.8 million evaporated.

$1.9 million on Egypt -1.5 goals vs. New Zealand (Polymarket). Egypt got there with a 3-1 win at a price of 66%, and the trader cleared $979,557 profit (total payout $2.898 million).

$1.15 million on Croatia to beat Ghana (Polymarket). Croatia won 2-1, and at a price of 53% (-113), the trader profited $1.018 million (total payout $2.167 million).

$162,500 on Brazil not to advance vs. Japan, in a Monday knockout match (Kalshi). At 26% (+285), the trader was looking to bag $462,500. But Brazil scored late in second-half injury time to win 2-1.

Parlay Partay, Part II

A Hard Rock Bet customer put $500 on a five-leg parlay of Thursday-Friday matches, and the bettor was mostly drawn to the draw, picking a tie in four of those matches.

The four deadlocks came in, as did the Upset Special. Ecuador needed to beat Germany in order to advance to the Knockout Stage.

With a 77th-minute goal from Gonzalo Plata, Ecuador posted a 2-1 victory. It was a massive victory for the bettor, as well.

At odds of +22113 (about 221/1), the bettor’s $500 turned into $111,063.55.

Not a bad two days’ worth of work.

Here’s Hoping You Had It

You don’t have to wager four, five or six figures to get yourself a nice win. For all us normies, just getting 10 bucks down at, say, 10/1 or 15/1 makes for a great day.

And 45/1 is far better still.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Auston Trusty was +4500 to score the first goal in the USA vs. Türkiye match on Thursday. Just over two minutes in, Trusty delivered to give the Americans a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, the U.S. went on to a 3-2 loss. But if you got ten bucks down on Trusty, then you pocketed $450 profit.

You did even better if you made the same wager on Japan’s Kaishu Sano, in Monday’s knockout stage match vs. mighty Brazil. Sano was +5000 to be the first goalscorer and +2000 to score at any point.

He punched it in to give Japan a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. That lead ultimately didn’t hold up in Brazil’s breathtaking 2-1 victory.

But if you threw a tenner on Sano, that netted $500 profit. Even $10 on an anytime goal secured $200.

And if you put $10 on Stephen Eustaquio, you got a late-breaking win in Sunday’s Canada vs. South Africa knockout match.

Eustaquio scored in the 92nd minute, securing a 1-0 victory. At +2500 odds to be the first goalscorer, a $10 bet banked $250 profit.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

There are countless more notable transactions on World Cup odds. That includes a bet-a-lot-to-win-a-little wager at Hard Rock Bet.

Heading into its final Group K match vs. Congo, Uzbekistan had practically zero chance to advance to the knockout stage, already taking two losses. Even a win Saturday would’ve required an improbable shakedown of tiebreakers.

The odds reflected that, with the Yes/No To Advance prop having No as a massive -200000 favorite. That meant it would take a $2,000 bet to win … one dollar.

But a Hard Rock bettor decided to hammer it anyway, putting $31,807.81 on No.

Uzbekistan lost 3-1 and headed home, and the bettor netted all of $15.90 profit (total payout $31,823.71).

Other more substantially sized bets of note:

$500,000 Portugal moneyline -750 vs. Uzbekistan (Hard Rock). Big favorite Portugal rolled 5-0, and the bettor collected $66,666.67 profit (total payout $566.666.67).

$440,000 Egypt moneyline +157 vs. Iran (William Hill US). This was actually two separate wagers of $220,000 apiece. Not that such a distinction mattered. Egypt played to a 1-1 draw, and the bettor made a huge donation to the house.

$220,000 Japan moneyline -235 vs. Tunisia (Caesars Sports). Japan rolled 4-0, and the bettor profited $93,617 (total payout $313,617).

For the second straight week, though, we’re gonna wrap up with a millionaire-maker on golf, once again at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Before the Travelers Championship, a bettor plunked $77,000 on Viktor Hovland +5200 to win. The tournament got stretched to a Monday playoff between Hovland and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Hovland made a 7-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, then watched Scheffler miss a 4-footer.

So the customer hauled in a monster win of $4.004 million (total payout $4.081 million).

That bet and many more listed above offer a good chance to remember: These high-rollers/high-net-worth bettors generally have the means to absorb big losses.

You and I? Not so much. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.