Will Christian Pulisic Start vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Latest On USA Star's Status

Christian Pulisic's lingering calf injury has been one of the top storylines for the U.S. men's national team at the World Cup — and USA fans are hoping they finally see the star forward back in the starting lineup in Wednesday's round of 32 match vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Here is everything to know about the status of USA's star forward:

Is Christian Pulisic Injured?

Christian Pulisic suffered a calf injury in the 4-1 win against Paraguay, which kept him out of the next game vs. Australia, a 2-0 victory for the tournament co-hosts. He made a second-half appearance as a substitute in the 3-2 loss to Türkiye. In all, he has only played 77 minutes at this World Cup.

Will Pulisic Start vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Does that mean he'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's game at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium?

"I'm feeling good, it's been a good week of preparation. I felt really good in the last game," Pulisic told our very own Jenny Taft on Tuesday ahead of the USA's practice session in nearby San Jose. "I'm excited to go for it tomorrow."

Sounds like he'll play, but what about starting?

"I think we'll get it figured out today," he added.

Has Pulisic Scored At The World Cup?

Pulisic has yet to score at this World Cup due to one playing in part of two matches and missing altogether – but he has been involved when he has played.

He assisted on Folarin Balogun's first of two goals in the opening win against Paraguay before being subbed off at halftime.

Against Türkiye, he came on in the 58th minute and Pulisic injected fresh energy and belief into the team. The tempo picked up almost instantly with him on the field.

"You saw his quality, and you saw the impact he had when he came in," USA midfielder Sebastian Berhalter told reporters afterward. "He’s our guy. He’s, more importantly, just a great person that everyone follows, and he’s a leader in his own right."

The 27-year-old superstar immediately began creating chances and testing the Turkish defense, first with an opportunity in the 62nd minute and then a minute later when his shot rattled the right post. In the 77th, he sent another attempt just wide to the left.