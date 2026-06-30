FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico Teenager Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start vs. Ecuador
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico Teenager Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start vs. Ecuador

Updated Jun. 30, 2026 9:47 p.m. ET

Gilberto Mora will make history just by stepping on the pitch for Mexico's round of 32 match against Ecuador on Tuesday at Mexico City Stadium.

The 17-year-old will become the second-youngest player ever to start in a World Cup knockout stage match, behind Brazil legend Pelé. Pelé still holds the record as the youngest player to start in a World Cup knockout stage match at 17 years and 239 days old; Mora is 17 years and 259 days.

Mora has appeared in two matches for Mexico this tournament, coming on as a substitute in El Tri's group-stage opener and starting in its group-stage finale. He is both the youngest player to start and sub on for Mexico at a World Cup match.

Mexico won all three of its group-stage matches and advanced to the round of 32 as the winner of Group A. Mexico is the sixth team in World Cup history to win all three group matches without conceding, and the second host to do so since Italy in 1990.

Mexico is aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and inch closer to tie their best performances in the World Cup. Mexico reached the quarterfinals, playing at home, in 1970 and 1986.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Paraguay Knocks Germany Out Of 2026 World Cup After Penalty Shootout

Paraguay Knocks Germany Out Of 2026 World Cup After Penalty Shootout

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ivory Coast vs. Norway Watch Ivory Coast vs. NorwayWatch France vs. Sweden Watch France vs. SwedenWatch Mexico vs. Ecuador Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes