Mexico Teenager Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start vs. Ecuador

Gilberto Mora will make history just by stepping on the pitch for Mexico's round of 32 match against Ecuador on Tuesday at Mexico City Stadium.

The 17-year-old will become the second-youngest player ever to start in a World Cup knockout stage match, behind Brazil legend Pelé. Pelé still holds the record as the youngest player to start in a World Cup knockout stage match at 17 years and 239 days old; Mora is 17 years and 259 days.

Mora has appeared in two matches for Mexico this tournament, coming on as a substitute in El Tri's group-stage opener and starting in its group-stage finale. He is both the youngest player to start and sub on for Mexico at a World Cup match.

Mexico won all three of its group-stage matches and advanced to the round of 32 as the winner of Group A. Mexico is the sixth team in World Cup history to win all three group matches without conceding, and the second host to do so since Italy in 1990.

Mexico is aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and inch closer to tie their best performances in the World Cup. Mexico reached the quarterfinals, playing at home, in 1970 and 1986.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.