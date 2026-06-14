Scotland Fans Celebrated Historic World Cup Win In The Most American Way

Scotland fans have a lot to celebrate early in this summer's World Cup, and they're doing it in a quintessentially American way.

Saturday for the teams' World Cup opener, Scotland beat Haiti, 1-0, at Boston Stadium. Any tournament victory is worthy of celebration, but it's especially notable for Scotland, which not only returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 but also earned its first win since 1990.

To put that in perspective, the last time Scotland won a World Cup match, the original "Home Alone" was the No. 1 movie that year.

So yeah, the Tartan Army has been waiting for this moment. Fans in Boston have been having a blast, but after Saturday's first-match win, their celebrations included renditions of two iconic songs: John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

Gotta love a widespread sports moment where Scotland fans were rallying in Boston while belting out a beautiful ode to West Virginia.

As we noted in our analysis of Scotland's win over Haiti on Saturday, Scotland has a two-point lead at the top of Group C with three total points so far. The team's next match is against Morocco on Friday, June 19 in Boston.