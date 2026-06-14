FIFA Men's World Cup
Scotland Fans Celebrated Historic World Cup Win In The Most American Way
FIFA Men's World Cup

Scotland Fans Celebrated Historic World Cup Win In The Most American Way

Updated Jun. 14, 2026 11:58 a.m. ET

Scotland fans have a lot to celebrate early in this summer's World Cup, and they're doing it in a quintessentially American way. 

Saturday for the teams' World Cup opener, Scotland beat Haiti, 1-0, at Boston Stadium. Any tournament victory is worthy of celebration, but it's especially notable for Scotland, which not only returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 but also earned its first win since 1990. 

To put that in perspective, the last time Scotland won a World Cup match, the original "Home Alone" was the No. 1 movie that year. 

So yeah, the Tartan Army has been waiting for this moment. Fans in Boston have been having a blast, but after Saturday's first-match win, their celebrations included renditions of two iconic songs: John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

Gotta love a widespread sports moment where Scotland fans were rallying in Boston while belting out a beautiful ode to West Virginia.

As we noted in our analysis of Scotland's win over Haiti on Saturday, Scotland has a two-point lead at the top of Group C with three total points so far. The team's next match is against Morocco on Friday, June 19 in Boston.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs Australia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes